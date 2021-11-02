Brewing group SABC secures the international expertise of Krones and Side to renovate a soft drink production line in Yaoundé

(Business in Cameroon) - Société Anonyme des brasseries du Cameroun (SABC) Group informs that it invested XAF2 billion to renovate one of its soft drink production lines. According to the SABC, the contractors selected for the operation were German and French operators Krones and Side.

"For this project, the industrial management benefited from the support and international expertise of Krones and Side, leaders in the supply of bottling and packaging lines and light packaging solutions. To date, the combined lines are producing all the types and sizes of products required, making the central region self-sufficient," we learn.

With the investment, the renovated soft drink production line has become a mixed line able to produce 15,000 hectoliters of bottled products weekly. "We can therefore conclude that the objective of optimizing the production capacity of the plant in Yaoundé and making it more autonomous and more efficient has been achieved," the SABC comments.

The company explains that this renovation is part of a project launched to revamp soft drink production in Yaoundé. The project was launched on February 22, 2021, to upgrade the 30-year-old facilities so that they can produce soft drinks, mixed spirits, and beer.

It was carried out in 4 main stages: demolition and dismantling of the equipment to be replaced, civil works and painting, industrial assembly works, and commissioning.

