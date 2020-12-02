logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 December 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: SONARA’s reconstruction depends on the effective restructuring of its over XAF700 bln debt, according to the MINEE

Cameroon: SONARA’s reconstruction depends on the effective restructuring of its over XAF700 bln debt, according to the MINEE
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 02 December 2020 09:54

(Business in Cameroon) - Sonara’s reconstruction will cost about XAF250 billion. According to Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou, who disclosed the figure during his address before the parliament on December 1, 2020, these are the initial estimates from consulting firms.

"Negotiations are already underway with technical and financial partners who have expressed interest in the reconstruction of this refinery. However, the finalization of these negotiations depends on the restructuring of Sonara's large debt. The government is working hard to complete this restructuring and allow the gradual amortization of this debt," the Minister said.  

According to the national sinking fund CAA, as of September 30, 2020, the debt of the refinery (whose Limbé plant was destroyed by a fire outbreak on May 31, 2019) was XAF704 billion. For the IMF, such huge debt poses a significant risk to the Cameroonian banking system. 

 “A full provisioning of exposures to SONARA per COBAC’s regulation would wipe out more than half of the banking system’s capital within two years (150 billion provisioning requirements within two years, out of a total regulatory capital of 280 billion for the entire banking system),” the IMF wrote in its Country Report No. 20/48 focused on Cameroon.  

To avoid such a worrying situation, Cameroonian authorities intend to facilitate an agreement on the reprofiling of SONARA’s banks and suppliers' debts. This reprofiling, which will schedule repayment over five fiscal years (as suggested by SONARA), will help mitigate impacts on banks’ equity and profitability.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon: Financial intermediaries to soon be compelled by law to disclose their foreign financial transactions to the customs administration

cameroon-financial-intermediaries-to-soon-be-compelled-by-law-to-disclose-their-foreign-financial-transactions-to-the-customs-administration
In the framework of the budget session ongoing in the parliament since November 12, 2020, MPs are examining the draft finance law 2021 submitted by the...

Cameroon: SONARA’s reconstruction depends on the effective restructuring of its over XAF700 bln debt, according to the MINEE

cameroon-sonara-s-reconstruction-depends-on-the-effective-restructuring-of-its-over-xaf700-bln-debt-according-to-the-minee
Sonara’s reconstruction will cost about XAF250 billion. According to Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou, who disclosed the figure during his...

Patrice Yantho: Neo Industry is an “economically viable project …”

patrice-yantho-neo-industry-is-an-economically-viable-project
"We were the ones who conducted the negotiations for the purchase of this plant from equipment supplier Bühler, in Switzerland. We stopped working on this...

Quarry exploitation: Cameroon partners with a private firm to improve its revenues

quarry-exploitation-cameroon-partners-with-a-private-firm-to-improve-its-revenues
The Cameroonian administration, through the Support Framework for Artisanal Mining (Capam), will collaborate with the Business Facilities Corporation...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n93: November 2020

Cashew, Cameroon’s new source of revenues

Covid 19 : “Making the team’s health a priority”


Investir au Cameroun n103 Novembre 2020

L’anacarde, la nouvelle source de recettes du Cameroun

Covid 19 : « La santé des équipes avant tout »

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

SCB Cameroon moves to dismantle Neo Industry’s cocoa processing plant in Kekem following loan-repayment issues

Israeli Ceragon Networks Ltd wins XAF1.3 bln contract to improve rail transport in Cameroon

CEMAC: Oil revenues mitigated the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on budget revenues in Q2-2020, the BEAC reveals

cameroon-afg-c-ea-s-local-branch-increases-capital-by-xaf5-bln

Cameroon: AFG C&EA’s local branch increases capital by XAF5 bln

camship-clgg-launches-its-1st-kribi-douala-maritime-cabotage-line

Camship-CLGG launches its 1st Kribi-Douala maritime cabotage line

cameroon-insurance-companies-report-only-14-of-stamp-duties-collected-into-the-public-transport-passengers-pool

Cameroon: Insurance companies report only 14% of stamp duties collected into the Public Transport Passengers' pool

cemac-many-jobs-will-be-lost-if-the-current-foreign-exchange-regulation-is-applied-in-the-extractive-industry-the-african-energy-chamber-believes

CEMAC: Many jobs will be lost if the current foreign exchange regulation is applied in the extractive industry, the African Energy Chamber believes

epa-cameroon-set-on-suspending-tariff-dismantling-till-the-end-of-2020-despite-the-eu-s-protests

EPA: Cameroon set on suspending tariff dismantling till the end of 2020 despite the EU’s protests

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Financing for the agricultural sector represented 14.9% of bank loans in Cameroon in 2015

Nestlé Cameroon recycled 100 tons of plastic waste this year through a partnership with Name Recycling

next
prev