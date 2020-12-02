Cameroon: SONARA’s reconstruction depends on the effective restructuring of its over XAF700 bln debt, according to the MINEE

(Business in Cameroon) - Sonara’s reconstruction will cost about XAF250 billion. According to Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou, who disclosed the figure during his address before the parliament on December 1, 2020, these are the initial estimates from consulting firms.

"Negotiations are already underway with technical and financial partners who have expressed interest in the reconstruction of this refinery. However, the finalization of these negotiations depends on the restructuring of Sonara's large debt. The government is working hard to complete this restructuring and allow the gradual amortization of this debt," the Minister said.

According to the national sinking fund CAA, as of September 30, 2020, the debt of the refinery (whose Limbé plant was destroyed by a fire outbreak on May 31, 2019) was XAF704 billion. For the IMF, such huge debt poses a significant risk to the Cameroonian banking system.

“A full provisioning of exposures to SONARA per COBAC’s regulation would wipe out more than half of the banking system’s capital within two years (150 billion provisioning requirements within two years, out of a total regulatory capital of 280 billion for the entire banking system),” the IMF wrote in its Country Report No. 20/48 focused on Cameroon.

To avoid such a worrying situation, Cameroonian authorities intend to facilitate an agreement on the reprofiling of SONARA’s banks and suppliers' debts. This reprofiling, which will schedule repayment over five fiscal years (as suggested by SONARA), will help mitigate impacts on banks’ equity and profitability.

Sylvain Andzongo