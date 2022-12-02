logoBC
Yaoundé - 02 December 2022 -
Public management

Cameroon seeks additional CFA50bn on the Beac market

  • Comments   -   Friday, 02 December 2022 13:56

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian Treasury launched last November 30 a new operation seeking CFA50 billion on the Beac public securities market. The fundraising consisted of the issue of 13-week fungible Treasury bills (BTA), we learned.

Such transactions, in which a country raises a large amount of money for such a short maturity, have been unusual on the Beac market since 2020. However, the end of the fiscal year has created significant cash flow pressures for Cameroon. And the country was also looking to complete the mobilization of the CFA200 billion authorized by the head of state before the end of the year.

As a reminder, this authorization brings the total amount sought by the Cameroonian Treasury on the Beac market in 2022 to CFA550 billion. Over the fourth quarter, the Cameroonian Treasury aims to raise CFA155 billion, a third of which was sought during the November 30 operation alone.

BRM

