logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 January 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon : Over 84% of operating companies are service enterprises (INS)

Cameroon : Over 84% of operating companies are service enterprises (INS)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 03 January 2020 14:45

(Business in Cameroon) - The vast majority of companies operating in Cameroon are service companies (tertiary sector), according to the 2nd business census realized by the national institute for statistics INS.  

These companies constitute 84.4% of the 209,482 companies identified during the census, the INS reveals. 15.4% of the identified companies (mostly constituted of informal manufacturing and processing units) operate in the secondary sector.

Only 0.2% of the identified companies operate in the primary sector, which employs most of the country's active workforce.

The 2nd business census also reveals the preponderance of very small enterprises (79.2%) in the productive fabric. Next follows small enterprises (19.3%), medium enterprises (1.3%), and large enterprises (0.2%).

Fifty-seven percent (57%) of these units are concentrated in Yaoundé and Douala, the two capitals of Cameroon.

Brice R. Mbodiam

back to top

Public debt servicing : Cameroon is XAF560.3 bln short of meeting the yearly target of Jan-Sep 2019

public-debt-servicing-cameroon-is-xaf560-3-bln-short-of-meeting-the-yearly-target-of-jan-sep-2019
Over the first nine months of 2019 (ended in September 2019), Cameroon’s public debt servicing stood at XAF722.7 billion, up from the XAF545.9 billion...

Cameroon : Over 84% of operating companies are service enterprises (INS)

cameroon-over-84-of-operating-companies-are-service-enterprises-ins
The vast majority of companies operating in Cameroon are service companies (tertiary sector), according to the 2nd business census realized by the...

Douala Port container terminal : PAD forcefully launches delegating management authority despite court order

douala-port-container-terminal-pad-forcefully-launches-delegating-management-authority-despite-court-order
At the request of the Bolloré-APMT consortium, which until now was operating the container terminal at the port of Douala through its subsidiary Douala...

Cameroon loses XAF60 bln annually by exporting raw logs, CED expert says

cameroon-loses-xaf60-bln-annually-by-exporting-raw-logs-ced-expert-says
The Centre for Environment and Development (CED), a Cameroonian NGO based in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon, has just published a study entitled...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC