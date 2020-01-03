Cameroon : Over 84% of operating companies are service enterprises (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - The vast majority of companies operating in Cameroon are service companies (tertiary sector), according to the 2nd business census realized by the national institute for statistics INS.

These companies constitute 84.4% of the 209,482 companies identified during the census, the INS reveals. 15.4% of the identified companies (mostly constituted of informal manufacturing and processing units) operate in the secondary sector.

Only 0.2% of the identified companies operate in the primary sector, which employs most of the country's active workforce.

The 2nd business census also reveals the preponderance of very small enterprises (79.2%) in the productive fabric. Next follows small enterprises (19.3%), medium enterprises (1.3%), and large enterprises (0.2%).

Fifty-seven percent (57%) of these units are concentrated in Yaoundé and Douala, the two capitals of Cameroon.

Brice R. Mbodiam