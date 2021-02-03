cicam-s-garou-based-plant-resumes-operations-following-president-paul-biya-s-instructions

(Business in Cameroon) - Unemployed since October 18, 2020, the 350 staff of the factory of the Cotonnière Industrielle du Cameroun (Cicam)’s Garoua-based plant resumed work on February 2, 2021. According to credible sources, the plant restarted operations thanks to instructions from the President of the republic for the resumption of Sodecoton’s raw material supplies.

Specifically, the sources indicate, Sodecoton will deliver 75 tons of cotton to Cicam’s plant in Garoua. With that supply, the plant will run production for at least two months, they add.

Indeed, Sodecoton stopped supplying Cicam because of the debt accumulated by the latter. Estimated at XAF600 million in early 2020, the outstanding supplier debt owed by CICAM to Sodecotton rose to XAF1.3 billion in October 2020 (ed. note: a partial payment of XAF200 million was made in the meantime).

By relaunching the Garoua plant’s operations, CICAM can now meet the material needs of its busy season ( the celebration of International Women's Day on March 8 and International Labor Day on May 1). "We need four and a half million linear meters of African fabrics for March 8. Right now we only have two million. A significant portion of our yearly turnover is realized through the March 8 and May 1 sales. 2020 has been a difficult year for us because of the same problems with Sodecoton and the coronavirus pandemic," explains Adoum Abagana, the director of the Cicam plant in Garoua.

Although Cicam expects to save its 2021 turnover thanks to this resumption, questions remain about how it intends to pay its outstanding debt to Sodecoton and settle future expenses. Indeed, for years now, Cicam has been facing financial constraints because its market share is dwindling due to Chinese and West African fabrics, which dominate over 90% of the local market.

In addition, according to the 2019 report published by the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public and Para public Sector Enterprises (CTR), Cicam's production assets have depreciated sharply over time, and since the company does not have a progressive renewal plan, it is obliged to bear heavy maintenance costs and sustain revenue shortfall because of the activity reduction caused by the maintenance.

Brice R. Mbodiam