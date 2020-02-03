cameroon-and-imf-are-finalizing-a-new-programme-focused-on-fight-against-poverty

(Business in Cameroon) - During the annual conference of heads of central, decentralized and external services of the Ministry of Finance held from 30 to 31 January 2020 in Yaoundé, Louis Paul Motaze (photo), the head of this ministerial department, formally revealed that Cameroon has been finalizing a new programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This programme, which should not exceed 2 years according to Standard & Poor's (S&P) analysts, will be different from the extended credit facility, which implemented since 2017 will end in June 2020, sources close to the case at the Ministry of Finance indicate.

In concrete terms, after this first programme whose main objectives were to “restore internal and external balances, through targeted budget consolidation, while preserving priority social spending,” as Louis Paul Motaze explained, Cameroon is changing its objective.

The programme being finalized will focus on the fight against poverty and the improvement of the standards of living of Cameroonian households.

At the end of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting of November 8, 2019, the Governor of the Bank of Central African States (Beac) indicated that as a sign of “solidarity” with the countries still lagging behind (Congo and Equatorial Guinea), CEMAC countries at the end of their programme with the IMF had agreed to the extension of these programmes or negotiation of new ones.

In the first half of January 2020, the American rating agency, S&P, revealed more conclusively that the CEMAC countries undergoing sub-programmes with the IMF (Cameroon, Chad, Gabon and the Central African Republic) were actively negotiating extensions.

Brice R. Mbodiam