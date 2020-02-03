logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 February 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon sets reforms to secure tax revenues resulting from public expenditures

Cameroon sets reforms to secure tax revenues resulting from public expenditures
  • Comments   -   Monday, 03 February 2020 14:43

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, the Cameroonian Directorate General of Taxes has decided to implement a set of reforms to secure tax revenues resulting from the implementation of public expenditures.

According to this institution, these reforms include the establishment of withholding tax as soon as funds are released for expenditures carried out under exceptional procedures, the introduction of an 11% withholding tax on various bonuses paid, the dematerialization of procedures (online registration, tax notices) and the creation of a tax desk to monitor public entities.

There is also selective empowerment of public entities authorized to withhold tax. Let’s note that currently, those entities are the SNH, the Autonomous Amortization Fund, and the Road Fund.

According to the tax directorate, these measures are aimed at correcting the difficulties encountered in the collection of taxes resulting from the execution of public expenditure. Among these challenges, the tax authorities cite in particular the authentication of documents constituting the tax reports, the securitization of registration fees, the collection of taxes and duties resulting from expenditure carried out under exceptional procedures, the systematic non-reimbursement of deductions made, the absence of deductions on start-up advances, the tax treatment of certain staff expenses and the tax avoidance in some public entities. 

SA

back to top

Yaoundé-Douala highway : Phase 1 expected to be delivered by December 31, 2020

yaounde-douala-highway-phase-1-expected-to-be-delivered-by-december-31-2020
As of January 30, 2020, phase 1 of the Yaoundé-Douala highway construction project was 80% complete. This was revealed by the Ministry of Public Works,...

Cameroon : Ebolowa’s 1,400 m3 storage warehouse now operational

cameroon-ebolowa-s-1-400-m3-storage-warehouse-now-operational
Built, in the framework of the Three-Year Emergency Plan (Planut) implemented by the Cameroonian government since 2015, the cold storage warehouse in...

Port of Douala : RTC generates XAF3.26 bln in 1-month operation 

port-of-douala-rtc-generates-xaf3-26-bln-in-1-month-operation
Régie du terminal à conteneurs (RTC), the delegated authority created last January 2 by the port of Douala to replace Douala International Terminal (DIT),...

Cameroon sets reforms to secure tax revenues resulting from public expenditures

cameroon-sets-reforms-to-secure-tax-revenues-resulting-from-public-expenditures
This year, the Cameroonian Directorate General of Taxes has decided to implement a set of reforms to secure tax revenues resulting from the implementation...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n82-83: December 2019-January 2020

CFA: The debate is open in the CEMAC

Cameroon becomes CEMAC’s financial center


Investir au Cameroun n92-93: Decembre 2019-Janvier 2020

Franc CFA : le débat est ouvert en zone CEMAC

Le Cameroun devient la place financière de la CEMAC