Joseph Dion Ngute welcomes an AfDB fact-finding mission in Yaoundé

(Business in Cameroon) - Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute received an African Development Bank (AfDB) fact-finding mission led by Mbuyamu I. Matungulu, Executive Director for Burundi, Cameroon, CAR, Congo, DRC, Chad, on 2 March in Yaoundé.

There is very little information about this meeting but the prime minister tweeted that they agreed on conditions for the implementation of “projects in its portfolio that currently weighs US$3 billion [about XAF1755 billion].”

The projects financed by the AfDB in Cameroon include telecommunications and sub-regional road infrastructures.

For example, as recently as 27 February, Joseph Dion Ngute and Chadian Head of State, Idriss Deby Itno officially launched construction work on a bridge linking the Bongor (Chad) to Yagoua in Far-North Cameroon. The XAF74 billion project is being financed by a loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the European Union (EU).

Cameroon and the African Development Bank have been partners for almost 47 years, with the first AfDB-financed project in Cameroon being the construction of the Douala International Airport terminal in 1972. Between 1972 and 2019, 114 operations have been carried out in Cameroon for a total commitment of nearly XAF2,360 billion.

S.A.