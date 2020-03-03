logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 March 2020 -
Public management

Africa-France Summit : Stephanie Rivoa presents the summit’s economic opportunities to Alamine Ousmane Mey

Africa-France Summit : Stephanie Rivoa presents the summit’s economic opportunities to Alamine Ousmane Mey
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 03 March 2020 14:50

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 2, 2020, Stephanie Rivoa, the Secretary-General of the Africa-France Summit, met with Cameroon’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Land Management, Alamine Ousmane Mey in Yaoundé.

This meeting falls within the framework of a country visit she will carry out till March 4.

During the said meeting, the Secretary-General presented the economic opportunities offered by this summit, which will be held in Bordeaux from 4 to 6 June. She also reaffirmed her country’s willingness to accompany Cameroon and other African countries in the sustainable development of cities.

"This meeting with the Minister of the Economy has really reinforced my belief that Cameroon, its entrepreneurs, and companies, will have a strong presence at this summit to take advantage of the financing opportunities that will be presented. This summit will be the summit of concrete achievements, the summit of projects carried out together with Cameroon and France," said Stephanie Rivoa.

Nearly 40 heads of state are expected to attend the summit whose main theme is "sustainable cities and territories." Nearly 1,000 entrepreneurs and 400 mayors are invited to this event.

S.A.

back to top

Africa-France Summit : Stephanie Rivoa presents the summit’s economic opportunities to Alamine Ousmane Mey

africa-france-summit-stephanie-rivoa-presents-the-summit-s-economic-opportunities-to-alamine-ousmane-mey
On March 2, 2020, Stephanie Rivoa, the Secretary-General of the Africa-France Summit, met with Cameroon’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Land...

Cameroon : New fungible treasury bonds issuance to be carried out on March 4, 2020

cameroon-new-fungible-treasury-bonds-issuance-to-be-carried-out-on-march-4-2020
Once again, Cameroon will try to raise XAF20 billion on the BEAC’s government securities market, according to an official release. The operation planned...

Cameroon : Local products contributed more to inflation than imported products in 2019

cameroon-local-products-contributed-more-to-inflation-than-imported-products-in-2019
In 2019, the prices of local products increased faster than that of imported products in Cameroonian markets. Indeed, according to a report by the...

Construction of Kribi-Lolable relaunched

construction-of-kribi-lolable-relaunched
Stopped since November 26, 2018, the construction of Kribi-Lolablé (38.5 km) expressway was relaunched in February 2020, according to reliable...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »