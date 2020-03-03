Africa-France Summit : Stephanie Rivoa presents the summit’s economic opportunities to Alamine Ousmane Mey

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 2, 2020, Stephanie Rivoa, the Secretary-General of the Africa-France Summit, met with Cameroon’s Minister of Economy, Planning and Land Management, Alamine Ousmane Mey in Yaoundé.

This meeting falls within the framework of a country visit she will carry out till March 4.

During the said meeting, the Secretary-General presented the economic opportunities offered by this summit, which will be held in Bordeaux from 4 to 6 June. She also reaffirmed her country’s willingness to accompany Cameroon and other African countries in the sustainable development of cities.

"This meeting with the Minister of the Economy has really reinforced my belief that Cameroon, its entrepreneurs, and companies, will have a strong presence at this summit to take advantage of the financing opportunities that will be presented. This summit will be the summit of concrete achievements, the summit of projects carried out together with Cameroon and France," said Stephanie Rivoa.

Nearly 40 heads of state are expected to attend the summit whose main theme is "sustainable cities and territories." Nearly 1,000 entrepreneurs and 400 mayors are invited to this event.

S.A.