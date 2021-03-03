bvmac-seeks-a-new-director-general

(Business in Cameroon) - On March 1, 2021, the Central African Regional Stock Exchange (BVMAC) published a call for applications for the recruitment of a new director-general.

This recruitment process comes over a year after the BVMAC board of directors (under the chairmanship of Gabon-born Henri Claude Oyima) interrupted, on February 20, 2020, a similar operation launched by the BEAC, which handled the merger and revitalization of the Central African financial markets.

Till now, the BVMAC has provided no reasons to explain the suspension but credible sources report that it was due to jurisdictional disputes between the BVMAC board of directors and the Beac.

Indeed, Cameroonian Jean Claude Ngbwa (former president of the Douala Stock Exchanges’ financial market commission CMF) was appointed director-general of the BVMAC at the end of a meeting of the stock exchange’s board of directors on July 4, 2019. Surprisingly, in December 2019, the BEAC launched a process to recruit a new director-general for the BVMAC. But for the BVMAC’s veto in this process, the new director recruited at the end would have assumed office on January 1, 2021.

This new process launched by the BVMAC may mean that both the BEAC and the BVMAC have settled the conflict and agreed to recruit a new director-general. Nevertheless, pending a possible official response from the BEAC, Jean Claude Ngbwa’s position is officially vacant.

The required qualifications to submit applications (expected by March 31, 2021) include a post-graduate degree in economics, finance, management, or legal science. The candidate should also have at least 10 years of practical experience in the management of a stock exchange, a brokerage firm, a financial institution, or any other organization operating financial markets or related sectors. Candidates must also have at least five years of experience as a general manager or department manager in a stock exchange or an institution related to the financial market segment.

They should also be nationals of one of the CEMAC member countries and have citizenship, be at least 35-years old, with expertise in the Ohada and CEMAC stock exchange environment, and good knowledge of the international markets.

Sylvain Andzongo