Yaoundé - 03 March 2021 -
Public management

Shelter Afrique to fund 3,000 social housings in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - Shelter Afrique (a pan-African finance institution created to exclusively support the development of the African real estate and housing sector) will finance the construction of 3,000 social housing units in Cameroon, according to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. The agreement relating to this project will be signed during the visit to Cameroon of Andrew Chimphondah (managing director of this institution) from March 1 to 6, 2021.

With the conclusion of this financing agreement, the Cameroonian government and Shelter Afrique will thus complete negotiations that began in 2019. Indeed, on March 19, 2019, during an audience at the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Andrew Chimphondah announced that his institution would return to the Cameroonian real estate market and also outlined the deployment plan.

"Shelter Afrique is back in Cameroonian business community. We are planning to sign a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to provide affordable housing for the population. Currently, we plan to sign two agreements: one for public-private partnership projects and the second one for credit lines opened to help local banks fund housing," Andrew Chimphondah said. At the time, Shelter Afrique’s investment in Cameroon was estimated at about $37 million (over XAF20 billion).  

Social housing crisis 

Currently, there is no information on the volume of the planned agreement or the main recipients. Nevertheless, it is worth reminding that in 2019, Andrew Chimphondah explained that apart from the plans with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, his institution also initiated discussions with public corporations like SIC and Maetur, which are specialized in housing and related sectors.  

The financing facilities provided by Shelter Afrique will help reduce the social housing deficit, which is estimated by recent official sources at 2.5 million units in Cameroon.  They confirm the interest renowned international investors have in the Cameroonian real estate sector.

As a matter of fact, during his visit to Cameroon in July 2019, Sergio Pimenta, Vice-President for Africa and the Middle East for the International Finance Corporation (IFC), revealed his interest in the country’s real estate sector. "As for the housing deficit, IFC will bring companies that will build more housing and financial institutions that will establish mortgage plans to help people have access to those homes," he promised.

Brice R. Mbodiam

