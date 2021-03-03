logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 March 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon: Customs revenues up by XAF27 bln YoY to XAF119 bln in Jan-Feb 2021

Cameroon: Customs revenues up by XAF27 bln YoY to XAF119 bln in Jan-Feb 2021
  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 03 March 2021 16:02

(Business in Cameroon) - In January-February 2021, the Cameroonian customs administration collected XAF119 billion of customs revenues. This was revealed, on March 3, 2021, during the coordination videoconference of officials of the central and decentralized services of the Directorate General of Customs.  This performance is up by over XAF27 billion compared to the XAF91.5 billion collected during the same period in 2020.

This performance was achieved despite the launch, on January 1, 2021, of the 5th phase of the tariff dismantling in the framework of the economic partnership agreement with the European Union (EU). During this phase, customs duties on products belonging to the third category (products like cars, motorcycles, fuel, and cement) have been reduced by 10%. Also, the launch of this phase brings to 60% the percentage of customs duties dismantled for products in the second category and 100% for products in the first category.

According to experts, this increase in Cameroon’s customs revenue, despite the rise in revenue shortfalls caused by the implementation of the above-mentioned partnership agreement, is due to the diversification initiated by Cameroon in recent years. Indeed, although the European Union is still Cameroon’s leading economic partner (with 39.7% of Cameroon’s overall exports shipped to the EU in 2018), the country is gradually boosting its trade relations with China, which become Cameroon’s leading bilateral partner in 2013.

BRM

back to top

CEMAC: Cameroon records close to 145% over-subscription for its first bond issuance this year

cemac-cameroon-records-close-to-145-over-subscription-for-its-first-bond-issuance-this-year
On February 26, 2021, the Cameroonian public Treasury completed its first bond issuance operation planned for the 2021 financial year on the CEMAC...

Cameroon: Customs revenues up by XAF27 bln YoY to XAF119 bln in Jan-Feb 2021

cameroon-customs-revenues-up-by-xaf27-bln-yoy-to-xaf119-bln-in-jan-feb-2021
In January-February 2021, the Cameroonian customs administration collected XAF119 billion of customs revenues. This was revealed, on March 3, 2021, during...

Shelter Afrique to fund 3,000 social housings in Cameroon

shelter-afrique-to-fund-3-000-social-housings-in-cameroon
Shelter Afrique (a pan-African finance institution created to exclusively support the development of the African real estate and housing sector) will...

The British High Commissioner to Cameroon promises to network Silicon Mountain with British firms

the-british-high-commissioner-to-cameroon-promises-to-network-silicon-mountain-with-british-firms
On February 25, 2021, during an audience he granted to Malonma Essembe (an MP representing the Southwest), the British High Commissioner to Cameroon...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n96:January 2021

Cameroon moves to the industrial phase

Mathurin Kamdem, a determined patriot


Investir au Cameroun n106 Janvier 2021

Le Cameroun passe à la phase industrielle

Mathurin Kamdem, un patriote déterminé

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

Chad-Cameroon pipeline: Cameroon reportedly offered XAF150 bln for Chadian stake

Cameroon contracts Indian firm KEC International Limited for the construction of 400kV Edéa-Nyom II power line

Mathurin Kamdem: The Douala Grand Mall “has helped us, African entrepreneurs, overcome our complexes a little more”

Cameroon moves for eligibility to the World Bank’s Prevention and Resilience Allocation mechanism

Cameroonian fintech Diool raises XAF1.8 bln to develop digital payment services

cameroon-taxpayers-association-acdc-denounces-the-abusive-commissions-collected-by-banks-for-tax-operations

Cameroon: Taxpayers’ association ACDC denounces the "abusive" commissions collected by banks for tax operations

douala-container-terminal-a-ruling-from-ohada-s-ccja-relaunches-legal-battles-between-bollore-maersk-and-the-pad

Douala container terminal: A ruling from OHADA’s CCJA relaunches legal battles between Bolloré-Maersk and the PAD

cameroon-ccaa-commissions-the-national-advanced-school-of-engineering-for-the-recycling-of-aircraft-carcasses

Cameroon: CCAA commissions the National Advanced School of Engineering for the recycling of aircraft carcasses

cicam-s-garou-based-plant-resumes-operations-following-president-paul-biya-s-instructions

Cicam’s Garoua-based plant resumes operations following President Paul Biya’s instructions

cameroon-armed-groups-transferred-xaf160-bln-illegally-using-cryptocurrencies-in-2018-the-national-risk-assessment-report-indicates

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroon inaugurates two new Post-Harvest Treatment Centres of Excellence in the central region

Covid-19: CEMAC countries invited to postpone implementation of any new corporate taxation measure to 2021

Cameroon: Armed groups transferred XAF160 bln illegally using cryptocurrencies in 2018, the national risk assessment report indicates

Cameroon: Over 22,000 tons of domestic gas was supplied to the local market in Jan-Dec 21, 2020 (SNH)

next
prev