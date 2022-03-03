Douala-Bangui corridor: Transit resumes after one week strike

(Business in Cameroon) - The trucks parked since February 22, 2022, in Garoua-Boulaï, East Cameroon, because their drivers were refusing to cross the border to Bangui, resumed operations on March 2, 2022, the government daily Cameroon Tribune reports.

After fruitful tripartite negotiations between the truck drivers, Cameroonian and Central African authorities, guarantees were provided that administrative harassment and the numerous checks along the border will end. This was the main demand that prompted their strike on February 22, 2022.

In addition to the harassment they are denouncing, transit between Cameroon and the Central African Republic is regularly interrupted by Central African rebels active along the Garoua-Boulaï border. Those rebels often bully drivers and loot trucks transporting goods to the Central African Republic. To avoid those problems, the trucks transporting goods to the CAR are usually escorted by MINUSCA agents.

The insecure environment regularly disrupts trade along the Douala-Bangui corridor, where XAF55 billion worth of goods transit every year (according to Cameroonian customs authorities). That corridor is critical to CAR as it is the main supply route to the Central African Republic.

BRM