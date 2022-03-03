logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 March 2022 -
Public management

Douala-Bangui corridor: Transit resumes after one week strike

Douala-Bangui corridor: Transit resumes after one week strike
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 03 March 2022 14:21

(Business in Cameroon) - The trucks parked since February 22, 2022, in Garoua-Boulaï, East Cameroon, because their drivers were refusing to cross the border to Bangui, resumed operations on March 2, 2022, the government daily Cameroon Tribune reports.  

After fruitful tripartite negotiations between the truck drivers, Cameroonian and Central African authorities, guarantees were provided that administrative harassment and the numerous checks along the border will end. This was the main demand that prompted their strike on February 22, 2022. 

In addition to the harassment they are denouncing, transit between Cameroon and the Central African Republic is regularly interrupted by Central African rebels active along the Garoua-Boulaï border. Those rebels often bully drivers and loot trucks transporting goods to the Central African Republic. To avoid those problems, the trucks transporting goods to the CAR are usually escorted by MINUSCA agents.  

The insecure environment regularly disrupts trade along the Douala-Bangui corridor, where XAF55 billion worth of goods transit every year (according to Cameroonian customs authorities).  That corridor is critical to CAR as it is the main supply route to the Central African Republic. 

BRM

back to top

Camrail reports a rise in illegal occupants along the railway network

camrail-reports-a-rise-in-illegal-occupants-along-the-railway-network
Camrail, the concessionaire of Cameroon’s railroad network, published a memo on March 2, 2022, urging illegal occupants along its right-of-ways to vacate...

Douala-Bangui corridor: Transit resumes after one week strike

douala-bangui-corridor-transit-resumes-after-one-week-strike
The trucks parked since February 22, 2022, in Garoua-Boulaï, East Cameroon, because their drivers were refusing to cross the border to Bangui, resumed...

Money market: Cameroon to raise XAF110-150 bln through bond issues in H1-2022

money-market-cameroon-to-raise-xaf110-150-bln-through-bond-issues-in-h1-2022
For the first semester of 2022, Cameroon intends to raise between XAF110 and 150 billion through a series of bond issuance operations on the CEMAC central...

Port of Limbe gets closer to operationalization with a transitional administration

port-of-limbe-gets-closer-to-operationalization-with-a-transitional-administration
Charles Michaux Moukoko, the alternate managing director of the Port Authority of Douala (PAD) inaugurated, on March 1, 2022, Thomas Ndive Mulongo as the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains