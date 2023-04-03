logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 April 2023 -
Public management

Beac orders 150 million coins to curb shortage in Cemac

Beac orders 150 million coins to curb shortage in Cemac
  • Comments   -   Monday, 03 April 2023 16:05

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States Beac announced last week it has ordered 150 million new coins to reduce the recent shortage in the Cemac region. No details were released on the value of the coins, but Beac Governor Abbas Mahamat Tolli said the new range should be delivered in the next few months.

Indeed, a vast network of fraudulent practices has been detected around coins. One of the most important is their export to an Asian country, where they are used to make jewelry. Hence their shortage and the need to issue new ones. According to Abbas Mahamat Tolli, the Beac, and the coin producers have already agreed on the signs to be put on the changes and the alloys to be used to prevent fraud.

BRM    

back to top

Cameroon’s trade deficit narrowed YoY in Q3 2022 (INS)

cameroon-s-trade-deficit-narrowed-yoy-in-q3-2022-ins
Cameroon’s trade deficit went down from CFA344.3 billion (5.9% of GDP) in Q3 2021 to CFA307 billion (5.4% of GDP) in Q3 2022, the national stats...

Cameroon: Animal feed maker FAE goes industrial

cameroon-animal-feed-maker-fae-goes-industrial
The animal feed manufacturer FAE Sarl, based in Dschang, in the western region of Cameroon, announced it is investing a little more than CFA692 million to...

Beac orders 150 million coins to curb shortage in Cemac

beac-orders-150-million-coins-to-curb-shortage-in-cemac
The Bank of Central African States Beac announced last week it has ordered 150 million new coins to reduce the recent shortage in the Cemac region. No...

UNDP pledges CFA200mln to assist street children in Cameroon

undp-pledges-cfa200mln-to-assist-street-children-in-cameroon
The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) announced it is disbursing CFA200mln to help the Cameroonian government provide better living conditions to...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »