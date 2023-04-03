beac-orders-150-million-coins-to-curb-shortage-in-cemac

(Business in Cameroon) - The Bank of Central African States Beac announced last week it has ordered 150 million new coins to reduce the recent shortage in the Cemac region. No details were released on the value of the coins, but Beac Governor Abbas Mahamat Tolli said the new range should be delivered in the next few months.

Indeed, a vast network of fraudulent practices has been detected around coins. One of the most important is their export to an Asian country, where they are used to make jewelry. Hence their shortage and the need to issue new ones. According to Abbas Mahamat Tolli, the Beac, and the coin producers have already agreed on the signs to be put on the changes and the alloys to be used to prevent fraud.

