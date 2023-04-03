Cameroon: Animal feed maker FAE goes industrial

(Business in Cameroon) - The animal feed manufacturer FAE Sarl, based in Dschang, in the western region of Cameroon, announced it is investing a little more than CFA692 million to expand its production unit over the next 4 years. The aim, we learned, is to move from artisanal production to the industrialization phase.

"Our monthly capacity is currently 120 tons and we would like to exceed this by far. We want to produce 5 tons per hour," explained Guy Ravel Tieutsap, the company's financial director, who revealed that about 70 additional jobs will be created through this project.

The initiative has attracted the SME Promotion Agency (APME), which signed a deal with the company on March 23. The agreement makes the business expansion project eligible for tax and customs exemptions for 5 to 10 years, as provided for in the 2013 law on incentives for private investment in Cameroon.

BRM