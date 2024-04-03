logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 April 2024 -
Public management

Cameroon launches CFA465mln bid for 30,000 copies of updated tax code

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 03 April 2024 04:08

(Business in Cameroon) - The Ministry of Finance in Cameroon has issued an open national tender "under an emergency procedure" aiming to select companies for the production of the general tax code for the fiscal years 2024, 2025, and 2026.

"The service covered by this tender includes the production of 10,000 copies of the bilingual General Tax Code for each of the fiscal years (amounting to 30,000 copies over the three years)," states the tender notice signed on March 18, 2024, by Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze. For each fiscal year, the maximum delivery timeframe for the service is 45 days, the Ministry of Finance specifies.

This contract will be funded from the Finance Ministry's budget for the fiscal years 2024 and beyond, with an estimated cost of CFA465 million, which translates to over CFA16,000 per copy of this document that spans nearly 1,000 pages (in the French version only). Cameroonian printing companies located in Cameroon and interested in this tender are invited to express their interest by April 16, 2024, at the latest.

The General Tax Code is updated annually to reflect the innovations introduced in the Finance Law, ensuring it incorporates the latest legal provisions each year.

