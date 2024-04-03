logoBC
Yaoundé - 03 April 2024 -
Public management

Cameroon's household soap exports surge by 54.5% in 2022, hitting CFA37bn

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 03 April 2024 16:44

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon's household bar soap producers exported a total of 54,566 tons in 2022, according to data reported by the national stats agency –INS. This total cargo, marking a 14.2% year-on-year increase from the 47,777 tons exported in 2021, allowed the producers to earn revenues exceeding CFA37 billion. According to the INS data, this represents a surge of 54.5%, translating to an increase of more than CFA13 billion.

This figure highlights the dynamism within Cameroon's palm oil processing sector, which continues to expand with new refining and soap-making units year after year. It should be noted that this growth occurred despite the gradual increase in the structural deficit in the production of palm oil, the main raw material, which requires increasingly large imports for the country.

For instance, in 2023, in addition to the local production distributed by quota (based on installed capacities) to processing industries, the Cameroonian government had to authorize record imports of 200,000 tons to ensure the supply for refined oil and soap production factories.

