cameroon-s-commerce-minister-calls-for-dialog-amid-beverage-price-hike-threats

(Business in Cameroon) - Commerce Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana has scheduled a meeting on May 16, with beverage industry stakeholders, according to letters sent on April 30 to the National Union of Hygienic Beverage Distributors of Cameroon (Synasdibohycam) and the National Union of Cameroon Beverage Retailers (Synedeboc). These two unions plan to unilaterally raise beverage prices on May 6 and May 10, respectively.

According to Synasdibohycam, led by Philippe Tagne Noubissi, CEO of Dovv, the price hikes will mainly affect beers from the Société Anonyme des Boissons du Cameroun (SABC). Small bottles will see a price increase of CFA50 per unit, and large bottles will increase by CFA100 per unit. Meanwhile, Synedeboc, chaired by Roger Tapa, plans a CFA100 increase across all beverages. Both unions justify this increase due to "the multiplication of their tax burdens."

In response to these price hike announcements, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana reminds that beer and healthy beverages are included in the list of products and services "subject to prior and compulsory price approval by the administration". In case of non-compliance, "the offending trader or professional may, in addition to possible criminal sanctions, be liable to an administrative fine representing 10% of their annual turnover, or even suspension of their activities," warns the official. Consequently, he encourages dialog and consultation rather than confrontation.

However, brewers argue that beverage prices in the market have already increased. Nevertheless, they explain that since this increase is not official, it benefits neither the entire industry nor the producers. It is quite challenging to find a bar that sells beer at a reasonable price. For example, although the recommended price for a 65 cl beer is CFA650, it is nearly impossible to purchase it for less than CFA700, except when sold for takeaway. Partly for this reason, brewers, facing rising production costs over the past five years, urged the government to raise beverage prices.

Industry stakeholders have continuously demanded a hike in beverage prices since the last official increase in 2019 but to no avail. On December 20, 2023, the Association of Alcohol Producers of Cameroon (CAPA), which includes SABC, Guinness Cameroon (recently acquired by SABC), Union Camerounaise des Brasseries (UCB), Société de Fabrication des Vins du Cameroun (Sofavinc), and Société Camerounaise de Fermentations (Fermencam), asked the government to increase beer and soft drink prices by CFA50. This request is motivated by increased expenses, mainly due to inflation in raw materials, consumables, fuel, gas, electricity, taxes, and wages. SABC, a local subsidiary of the Castel Group and the market leader with over 89% market share, advocates for a beer price hike of CFA100.