cameroon-signs-3-funding-agreements-worth-xaf18-4-bln-with-the-afd

(Business in Cameroon) - On May 18, 2020, Cameroon's Minister of Economy, Alamine Ousmane Mey, signed three financing agreements with the French Development Agency (AFD). According to the official release published by the government, the three agreements were worth XAF18.4 billion.

The agreements fall within the framework of the third C2D contract. More than half of the financing granted (XAF9.6 billion) will be allocated to the Project to Support the Economic and Social Development of Vulnerable Rural Territories in the Far North Region through the High Labour Intensity Approach (Himo), the Ministry of the Economy stated. This project, it is learned, is aimed at significantly reducing poverty and the vulnerability of the disadvantaged social classes in this region, which is among the poorest in the country.

XAF6.5 billion are earmarked for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that appeared in the country on March 6, 2020. According to the government, the funds thus provided will help strengthen the care provided to Covid-19 patients, especially serious cases interned in the reference hospitals of Yaoundé, Douala and Bafoussam. It will also help acquire individual protection and biomedical equipment.

The remaining XAF2.3 billion will be used for the construction of the headquarters of the National Civil Status Registration Office (Bunec) in Yaoundé. The overall cost of this project is estimated at XAF6.3 billion, including a little over XAF4 billion to be financed by the Cameroonian State's own resources.

