Ammunition manufacturing: Garoua Plant installation project reaches new maturation phase

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon will soon build an ammunition manufacturing plant in Garoua, in the north. Speaking before the parliament on June 30, 2023, Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defense, Joseph Beti Assomo (photo), revealed that the project would be carried out in partnership with Turkey.

"Land procedures have already been completed. The land [that will host the plant] has been identified and delineated. [And], we are negotiating with our Turkish partners, with whom we will be working to make this project a reality," the official said. He added that the plant would manufacture war and hunting ammunition.

The planned plant will considerably reduce ammunition expenditures because up to now, the country has purchased ammunition from foreign parties. The project was first mentioned in the press at the end of February 2016, during the visit of a Turkish delegation to the country. It may have matured in 2022, with the working group set up by the Minister of Defense to identify ways to develop Cameroon’s military-industrial capabilities.

"Defense and security forces play a key role in the process that enables countries to strengthen [...] industrial sectors in their move towards economic emergence,” Minister Beti Assomo told the working group chaired by the Army Chief of Staff, Gen. René Claude Meka.

