Yaoundé - 03 September 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon increases the volume of public securities to be issued in 2020 to XAF420 bln

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon recently revised the volume of public securities it will issue on capital markets this year by XAF100 billion. Indeed, instead of XAF320 billion initially, the Ministry of Finance is now authorized to issue XAF420 billion on the said market on behalf of the state of Cameroon.

The funds sourced via the operations will be used to implement development projects planned in the country’s 2020 finance law, according to a decree issued on September 2, 2020, by the President of the Republic Paul Biya.

This presidential decree legalizes a provision contained in the budget amendment of June 3, 2020. This amendment, which reduced the initial budget by XAF542 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic, increased the volume of public securities to be issued by XAF100 billion.

