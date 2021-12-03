Cameroon: Digitalization saved taxpayers 30% of tax procedure time, PM Dion Ngute says

(Business in Cameroon) - The average time spent by taxpayers on tax procedures has been reduced by 30% thanks to digitalization. The estimate was disclosed by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Nguté on November 26, 2021, while presenting the government’s economic, social, financial, and cultural program for the 2022 fiscal year before the parliament.

Apart from the time saved, the digitalization initiatives launched at the Directorate General of Taxation (DGI) more than ten years ago have helped secure tax revenues and improve their contribution to the state budget.

For instance, over the first five months of 2021, the tax revenues collected by XAF50 billion year-on-year, according to figures published by the DGI. For Modeste Mopa, director-general of taxes, the comparative growth in tax revenues is the result of the reforms initiated to optimize tax collection through the dematerialization of procedures (from declaration to payment).

“Nowadays, in regional capitals, large, medium, small and micro firms now carry out their [Tax] procedures online. It is now possible to register using a phone or laptop and pay taxes without even visiting the tax administration. Tax offices no longer have payment desks and even tax certificates are now issued online,” he explained.

Early this year, the government introduced a new reform prohibiting cash transactions during tax ad customs duty payments. Those payments can only be done through mobile money services or bank transactions. With that reform, both the public treasury and taxpayers are less exposed to some hassles and corrupt practices.

BRM