Yaoundé - 04 February 2021 -

Cameroon: The real estate sector is becoming a high-risk industry for money laundering (ANIF)

  Thursday, 04 February 2021 13:41

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, real estate is a high-risk industry for money laundering (which is increasingly common nowadays), according to data published by the National Agency for Financial Investigation-ANIF (Cameroon's Financial Intelligence Unit).

Indeed, we learn, to inject the funds from embezzlement or corruption into the economic circuit, many people invest heavily in real estate and they usually don’t expect any sort of return on investment. Others take loans from mortgage banks and repay them in record time.  

"There are clients who apply for mortgage loans but proceed to early repayment of those loans after one year while the loans were approved for 10 to 12 years based on the income they stated on their applications," a mortgage bank executive reveals.  

Therefore, to prevent such schemes, in 2019, ANIF included hardware stores in the list of companies and institutions that have to send suspicious transaction reports. Hardware store managers should now report any sales exceeding a stated amount to ANIF.  

Although that measure can prevent embezzlers from using the real estate sector to launder their money, it could slow the sector, which has been dynamic in the country in recent years.

BRM

