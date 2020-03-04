french-firm-efac-selected-to-carry-out-a-diagnostic-assessment-of-camair-co

(Business in Cameroon) - The audit firm Efac, Cameroonian subsidiary of the French group Efac, has just been selected to carry out the diagnostic assessment of Cameroon Airlines Corp (Camair-Co), the national carrier that has been ailing since 2011.

According to the results of the international call for tenders published by Martial Valery Zang, chairman of the Technical Commission for the Rehabilitation of Public companies and institutions in Cameroon, Efac came first in the ranking of bidders with a score of 80.40 out of 100. Highly reputed Moore Stephens came next (due to an insufficient technical score: 67 out of 100). It was followed by Aéro Task which did not meet "all the eliminatory criteria,” namely, the payment of the required bid bond within the 48 hours deadline.

For an amount of XAF59.028 million, Efac will provide, within two months, its assessment of the ailing carrier. Indeed, despite repeated financial support from the government, its sole shareholder, almost the entire fleet of Camair-Co is grounded for various breakdowns and other outstanding debts to service providers.

On 16 October 2019, the state-owned carrier had to recall the six executives working in its Abidjan, Lagos, and Cotonou branches. Through this staff recall, the Cameroonian company suspended the routes serving these three West African capitals.

Let’s note that in 2016, a recovery plan was proposed by American consulting firm Boeing. This plan provides, among other things, the clearance of debt of XAF35 billion, and the injection of XAF60 billion. It also advised resizing the network to nearly 23 destinations and modernizing the fleet by increasing it to 12 aircraft. Hardly has this plan been implemented.

Sylvain Andzongo