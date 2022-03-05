logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 March 2022 -
Public management

Facebook dominated 85% of the social media landscape in Cameroon in 2021 (ANTIC)

Facebook dominated 85% of the social media landscape in Cameroon in 2021 (ANTIC)
  • Comments   -   Friday, 04 March 2022 14:20

(Business in Cameroon) - Facebook has been the most-used social media in Cameroon in 2021, according to an index recently published by the National Agency for Information Technology and Communication Technologies (ANTIC).

That year, Facebook dominated 85.73% of the social media landscape, followed by Pinterest (8.42%) and Twitter (2.77%). Then comes the remaining social media as follows: YouTube (2.25%), Instagram (0.4%), Tumblr (0.16%),Vkontakte (0.12%), LinkedIn (0.10%), Reddit (0.04%), and other networks. Compared with the 2020 figures, Facebook gained a 1.17% audience while Twitter lost 31.1%.  

This index confirms the revelations made in the GSMA 2021 report about the E-commerce trends in the ECCAS. According to that report, Facebook is one of the most used social media avenues for E-commerce purposes in Cameroon. 

"The significance of social commerce is particularly evident in nascent e-commerce markets, such as CAR, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome & Principe, where it accounts for the majority of e-commerce activity (...) One survey, in Cameroon, found that 88% of respondents had purchased items through WhatsApp, while 68% had purchased through Facebook," the report said.

In 2018, Médiamétrie, a leading French audience measurement, and research company published a study revealing Facebook to be the most used social media network in Cameroon.

S.A.

back to top

Electricity: Production deficit, maintenance works, and grid saturation plunge Cameroon into darkness

electricity-production-deficit-maintenance-works-and-grid-saturation-plunge-cameroon-into-darkness
Days ago, electric utility ENEO resumed with energy rationing in Cameroon. In almost all of the main towns, whole neighborhoods are left without...

Facebook dominated 85% of the social media landscape in Cameroon in 2021 (ANTIC)

facebook-dominated-85-of-the-social-media-landscape-in-cameroon-in-2021-antic
Facebook has been the most-used social media in Cameroon in 2021, according to an index recently published by the National Agency for Information...

Yagoua-Bongor: Cameroon to recruit civil engineers for technology transfer

yagoua-bongor-cameroon-to-recruit-civil-engineers-for-technology-transfer
Cameroon’s Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi recently issued a call for applications for the recruitment of civil engineers. The...

Cameroon: 891 082 phone numbers suspended by mobile operators

cameroon-891-082-phone-numbers-suspended-by-mobile-operators
Cameroon’s mobile operators recently suspended 891,082 phone numbers deemed non-compliant, telecom regulator ART announced on March 3, 2022.  The...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n108: February 2022

Palm oil Cameroon Pushes Towards Self-sufficiency

Taxing telecoms, A True Conundrum for African Countries


Investir au Cameroun n118: Février 2022

Huile de palme Cap sur l’auto-suffisance

Taxer les télécoms, le dilemme des Etats africains