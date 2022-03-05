Facebook dominated 85% of the social media landscape in Cameroon in 2021 (ANTIC)

(Business in Cameroon) - Facebook has been the most-used social media in Cameroon in 2021, according to an index recently published by the National Agency for Information Technology and Communication Technologies (ANTIC).

That year, Facebook dominated 85.73% of the social media landscape, followed by Pinterest (8.42%) and Twitter (2.77%). Then comes the remaining social media as follows: YouTube (2.25%), Instagram (0.4%), Tumblr (0.16%),Vkontakte (0.12%), LinkedIn (0.10%), Reddit (0.04%), and other networks. Compared with the 2020 figures, Facebook gained a 1.17% audience while Twitter lost 31.1%.

This index confirms the revelations made in the GSMA 2021 report about the E-commerce trends in the ECCAS. According to that report, Facebook is one of the most used social media avenues for E-commerce purposes in Cameroon.

"The significance of social commerce is particularly evident in nascent e-commerce markets, such as CAR, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome & Principe, where it accounts for the majority of e-commerce activity (...) One survey, in Cameroon, found that 88% of respondents had purchased items through WhatsApp, while 68% had purchased through Facebook," the report said.

In 2018, Médiamétrie, a leading French audience measurement, and research company published a study revealing Facebook to be the most used social media network in Cameroon.

S.A.