logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 April 2024 -
Public management

Abdoulaye Mouchili to lead Ernst & Young through crisis in Cameroon and Chad

Abdoulaye Mouchili to lead Ernst & Young through crisis in Cameroon and Chad
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 04 April 2024 13:17

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian Abdoulaye Mouchili has been appointed as the country representative for Ernst & Young (EY) in Cameroon and Chad on April 1. With a rich background of more than 20 years in auditing across four countries, including experience at EY in Canada, Mouchili is described by his peers as a highly experienced professional.

He steps into the role following the interim leadership of Erik Watremez, who was appointed at the end of 2023 amid a dispute between EY Global and its then-Cameroon country director, lawyer Joseph Pagop Noupoué. This internal conflict led Pagop to rename Ernst & Young Cameroon Sarl and ECA Ernst & Young Cameroun S.A. to ECA Tax & Legal and ECA S.A., respectively. Since then, a struggle over the assets of ECA Ernst & Young Cameroun, including its clientele, has ensued between the two factions.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Mouchili's appointment as country representative is poised to provide reassurance to both the 120 EY employees in Cameroon and the local clients who have been caught in the crossfire of this dispute. Among them are major companies such as BGFIBank Cameroon, Société Générale Cameroun, MTN Cameroon, Chococam, UBA Cameroon, and the Cameroonian subsidiaries of Globeleq (KPDC and DPDC).

This conflict prompted the Board of Directors of the Bank of Central African States (Beac) to "authorize Ernst & Young Congo to carry out the certification of Beac's accounts for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years" instead of EY Cameroon. This was during an extraordinary session on February 29 in Yaoundé.

back to top

Cameroon announces significant investment to strengthen onion industry

cameroon-announces-significant-investment-to-strengthen-onion-industry
The Cameroonian government plans to spend close to half a billion FCFA to build four agricultural storage warehouses in the northern regions. Two of them...

Cameroon's cocoa sector boasts record earnings of over CFA460bn in 2022 amid export surge

cameroon-s-cocoa-sector-boasts-record-earnings-of-over-cfa460bn-in-2022-amid-export-surge
Cameroon's cocoa and its derivatives have brought substantial earnings to the sector, with exports generating a total of CFA463.6 billion in 2022,...

Abdoulaye Mouchili to lead Ernst & Young through crisis in Cameroon and Chad

abdoulaye-mouchili-to-lead-ernst-young-through-crisis-in-cameroon-and-chad
Cameroonian Abdoulaye Mouchili has been appointed as the country representative for Ernst & Young (EY) in Cameroon and Chad on April 1. With a rich...

Afriland Bourse & Investment CEO warns of overreliance on state bond debt in CEMAC markets

afriland-bourse-investment-ceo-warns-of-overreliance-on-state-bond-debt-in-cemac-markets
In an interview with Business in Cameroon, the CEO of Afriland Bourse & Investment expressed concern over the CEMAC states' increasing dependence on...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »