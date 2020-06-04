Cameroon: Handicraft exhibition SIARC postponed to a "later date" because of the Covid-19

(Business in Cameroon) - Till now, the 7th edition of the International Handicraft Exhibition of Cameroon (SIARC), initially scheduled for May 7 to 10, 2020, at the esplanade of the National Museum in Yaoundé, has not been held.

"Given the current health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Handicraft Exhibition of Cameroon (Siarc) has been postponed to a later date," the Ministry of SMEs, social economy and Handicrafts recently announced.

The SIARC 2020 was to be organized around the theme: "revitalizing the marketing system of handicrafts and conquering foreign markets" (redynamisation du système de commercialisation des produits artisanaux et conquête des marchés extérieurs). During the exhibition, conference-debates, professional exhibitions, skills acquisition workshops, B2B meetings, gastronomic spaces, and other cultural events are expected. Also, various awards such as the best craftsmen will be awarded.

BRM