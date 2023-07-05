logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 July 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon’s milk production dropped 12% YoY in 2021, despite eased COVID-19 impacts

Cameroon’s milk production dropped 12% YoY in 2021, despite eased COVID-19 impacts
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 04 July 2023 17:05

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2021, Cameroon produced 16 kilotons of milk, down 12% year-on-year,  according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS). This decline in milk production is a bit curious given that it is lower than the performance recorded by the country in 2020, a year that was marked by the coronavirus pandemic and its negative impacts on the economy.  

All the more, to fill the about 120 kilotons yearly gap in milk supply, between 2020 and 2023, Cameroon acquired 495 dairy cows of the Montbeliarde breed known to be adaptive to harsh conditions.  According to the World Bank-funded Livestock Development Project (Prodel), with abundant water and grass, each of the cows can produce 20 liters of milk daily. The project added that with technology, that production can be intensified. 

BRM

back to top

Cameroon’s milk production dropped 12% YoY in 2021, despite eased COVID-19 impacts

cameroon-s-milk-production-dropped-12-yoy-in-2021-despite-eased-covid-19-impacts
In 2021, Cameroon produced 16 kilotons of milk, down 12% year-on-year,  according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS). This...

Brewing company Brasaf temporarily suspends staff over “decline” in sales and production

brewing-company-brasaf-temporarily-suspends-staff-over-decline-in-sales-and-production
Some thirty employees of Brasserie Samuel Foyou (Brasaf), the latest brewing company to open in Cameroon,  were temporarily suspended from work on...

Textile industry: The Cameroonian army announces a factory in Mengong

textile-industry-the-cameroonian-army-announces-a-factory-in-mengong
Cameroon's Ministry of Defense is currently finalizing a project for the construction of a textile factory in Mengong, in the South. Defense Minister...

Meat production rose 12% YoY in 2021, despite swine fever outbreak (INS)

meat-production-rose-12-yoy-in-2021-despite-swine-fever-outbreak-ins
Cameroon produced 270,000 tons of meat in 2021, up 12% year-over-year, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS).  "There has been a...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »