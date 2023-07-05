Cameroon’s milk production dropped 12% YoY in 2021, despite eased COVID-19 impacts

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2021, Cameroon produced 16 kilotons of milk, down 12% year-on-year, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics (INS). This decline in milk production is a bit curious given that it is lower than the performance recorded by the country in 2020, a year that was marked by the coronavirus pandemic and its negative impacts on the economy.

All the more, to fill the about 120 kilotons yearly gap in milk supply, between 2020 and 2023, Cameroon acquired 495 dairy cows of the Montbeliarde breed known to be adaptive to harsh conditions. According to the World Bank-funded Livestock Development Project (Prodel), with abundant water and grass, each of the cows can produce 20 liters of milk daily. The project added that with technology, that production can be intensified.

BRM