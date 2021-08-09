atlantic-group-to-inject-over-xaf39bln-in-the-construction-of-a-cement-plant-in-kribi

(Business in Cameroon) - Société internationale du ciment (SIC), a division of Atlantic Group, is currently taking the final steps for the construction of its over XAF39 billion cement factory in the Kribi deep seaport’s industrial area.

In the framework of that project, on August 4, 2021, SIC signed an investment agreement with the private investments promotion agency API. Thanks to that agreement, the firm will benefit from the incentives planned by the 2013 private investment law for the plant whose nominal capacity is one million tons yearly. Those benefits are namely tax and customs exemptions over five to ten years.

On August 3, a day before the agreement, SIC had launched development works on the 10-hectare land set aside by the Port Authority of Kribi (PAK) for the project.

As Patrice Yantho, CEO of JMJ Africa (which is managing the project), informs, a date will be decided soon for the foundation stone laying ceremony. “The construction works will start this year. They will last 24 months max,” he adds.

The plant will help create close to 1600 direct and indirect jobs, we learn. Also, it will boost competition in the Cameroonian cement industry currently disputed by five operators.

In addition, the cement factory will consolidate Atlantic Group’s position in the Cameroonian economic space. Indeed, in Cameroon, the group owned by Ivorian businessperson Kone Dossongui (photo) already has assets in the financial (Banque Atlantique and Atlantique Assurances) and industrial (Atlantic Cocoa) sectors by partnering with local investors. In 2020, the group launched the operations of a cocoa processing plant in the Kribi deep seaport’s industrial area. The plant, whose construction was also planned and managed by JMJ Africa, is the result of a XAF40 billion investment and is above all the first industrial plant to be installed in the said industrial area.

Overall, the new investment confirms the Ivorian businessperson’s ambition to boost investment in Africa. In late 2020, his group had already finalized the acquisition of BNP Paribas subsidiaries in Comoros, Gabon, and Mali, strengthening its footprint in the African banking industry. Later, on January 28, 2021, in Abidjan, the group inaugurated a cement plant, whose yearly capacity is estimated at 1.5 million tons.

Brice R. Mbodiam