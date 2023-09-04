logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 September 2023 -
Public management

Cameroonian economist Christian Ebeke appointed IMF Representative in Nigeria

Cameroonian economist Christian Ebeke appointed IMF Representative in Nigeria
  • Comments   -   Monday, 04 September 2023 11:13

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian economist Christian Ebeke has just been appointed as the new face of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Nigeria. He is set to start this new position in October.

Before this promotion, Ebeke, who holds a PhD in economics, served as the Deputy Division Chief for Macroeconomic Policies in the IMF's Strategy Department since June 2022. In his previous position, Ebeke played a crucial role in analyzing and guiding the economic policies of various countries, spanning from highly developed nations to emerging economies and those still in development. Notably, he delved into the economies of African countries such as Mauritania, Senegal, Burkina Faso, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Before joining the Strategy Department, the macroeconomics expert held the position of Deputy Director at the IMF's Europe Office, where he was the resident economist overseeing matters related to the Eurozone and Poland.

F.N.

back to top

Cameroonian economist Christian Ebeke appointed IMF Representative in Nigeria

cameroonian-economist-christian-ebeke-appointed-imf-representative-in-nigeria
The Cameroonian economist Christian Ebeke has just been appointed as the new face of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Nigeria. He is set to start...

Cameroonian banker Josiane Tchoungui becomes MD of Atlantic Cocoa

cameroonian-banker-josiane-tchoungui-becomes-md-of-atlantic-cocoa
Cameroonian banker Josiane Salomé Tchoungui is the new Managing Director of Atlantic Cocoa, the first cocoa processing company to be established at the...

Economic Mission: Cameroonian SMEs Set to Visit Egypt on September 17-19, 2023

economic-mission-cameroonian-smes-set-to-visit-egypt-on-september-17-19-2023
The MSMEs’ Association AEC (Association des entrepreneurs du Cameroun) and the Ministry of Handicrafts will organize an economic mission to Egypt from...

Trade: Optical fiber incident disrupts Camcis, Cameroon's electronic customs clearance system

trade-optical-fiber-incident-disrupts-camcis-cameroon-s-electronic-customs-clearance-system
On September 1, 2023, the Directorate General of Customs (DGD) announced a malfunction in the Camcis computer system used for customs operations. "These...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »