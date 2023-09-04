cameroonian-economist-christian-ebeke-appointed-imf-representative-in-nigeria

(Business in Cameroon) - The Cameroonian economist Christian Ebeke has just been appointed as the new face of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Nigeria. He is set to start this new position in October.

Before this promotion, Ebeke, who holds a PhD in economics, served as the Deputy Division Chief for Macroeconomic Policies in the IMF's Strategy Department since June 2022. In his previous position, Ebeke played a crucial role in analyzing and guiding the economic policies of various countries, spanning from highly developed nations to emerging economies and those still in development. Notably, he delved into the economies of African countries such as Mauritania, Senegal, Burkina Faso, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Before joining the Strategy Department, the macroeconomics expert held the position of Deputy Director at the IMF's Europe Office, where he was the resident economist overseeing matters related to the Eurozone and Poland.

F.N.