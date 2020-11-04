logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 November 2020 -
Cameroon: 70% of public investment budget dedicated to the completion of old projects

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 04 November 2020 13:13

(Business in Cameroon) - In 2021, 70% of the public investment budget will be used to finalize ongoing projects to "allow Cameroon to meet its growth and emergence goals." This was disclosed by the Minister of Economy Alamine Ousmane Mey during the October cabinet council held on November 3, 2020, in Yaoundé.

According to the minister, priority will be given to special projects like the 3-year urgency plan, the 2020 African Nations Championship, the AFCON2021, the coronavirus response strategy, 1st generation structuring projects, and the presidential plan for the reconstruction of the Southwest and the Northwest ((PPRD-NW/SW) …

"To ensure the smooth execution of the selected projects, the public investment projects maturation rules have been scrupulously applied, notably the obtention of the maturation endorsement before the registration of any project in the public investment budget,” official sources indicate.  

BRM

