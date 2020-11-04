Cameroon: Customs seize 2,000 phones in Ngaoundéré

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s customs agents recently seized 2,000 contraband cell phones in Ngaoundéré, the regional capital of Adamaoua, according to regional tri-weekly Œil du Sahel.

A customs official of the Ngaoundéré customs section explains that the cellphones were seized during a traffic control at the customs checkpoint at the entrance of Ngaoundéré.

This seizure comes at a time when the collection of customs duties and taxes on mobile phones and tablets is raging in the country, with plans to set up a controversial new collection mechanism (which has finally been temporarily suspended on instructions from the head of state).

Instead of the controversial reform (that would have allowed customs to increase the tax revenues from mobile phones and tablets by 2,5000% within a year), the Cameroonian customs administration strengthened its control over the importation of mobile phones and tablets in the country.

BRM