Cameroon: Forestry companies hid XAF38.5 bln from the tax administration in 2018-2019

(Business in Cameroon) - Forestry companies operating in Cameroon hid a total of XAF38.5 billion revenues from the tax administration between 2018 and 2019, according to the October 2020 report on forestry revenues published by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the report, these hidden revenues include the difference between the turnover they declared and the FOB value of their exports as well as the annual forestry tax they did not pay.

Specifically, 30 forestry companies were identified as having declared lower turnovers during the 2018-2019 financial years. In 2018, the amount of undeclared turnover was XAF11.4 billion while in 2019, it was XAF16.7 billion, making a total of XAF27.8 billion over the two financial years, the report explains.

Also, by comparing the annual forestry tax paid by the companies and the amount stated in their financial offers, the ministry identified 75 companies (over 158 with at least one forestry exploitation permit) as having possibly omitted paying annual forestry taxes between 2018 and 2019. It also estimates that the volume of the unpaid taxes was XAF5.2 billion in 2018 and XAF5.5 billion in 2019, making a total of XAF10.7 billion of unpaid annual forestry tax during the two fiscal years.

Sylvain Andzongo