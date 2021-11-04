Cameroon launches TourCmr, a digital app to promote its 145 tourist sites

(Business in Cameroon) - On November 2, 2021, in Yaounde, Minister of Tourism (MINTOUL) Bello Bouba Maigari presided over the official launch of the digital app ‘TourCmr’ developed by local startup Nchimsy Teq.

According to the MINTOUL, the said app is part of the arsenal unrolled to promote local tourism and monetize Cameroonian tourist potentials and wealth. Through this app available on Playstore and app store, users can discover more about Cameroon and its tourist attractions, notably the 145 tourist sites categorized per location.

“We used towns like Yaoundé, Douala, Buea, etc, as categories to classify the sites and facilitate the search,” the developer explains.

According to the startup, TourCMR informs users about everything they need to know like restaurants, hotels, hospitals, stadiums, cost estimates, and even directions to improve tour planning and visits to Cameroon.

"In this world that we can call a global village, information and communication technologies and digital technology now have an indisputable place in the promotion of internal and external tourism,” the MINTOUL says.

In its 2020-2030 development strategy, Cameroon plans to attract 3.5 million tourists yearly (against 1 million before the coronavirus pandemic) by diversifying the tourist offer and promoting luxury tourism like golf courses and watersports.

S.A.