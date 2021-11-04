logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 November 2021 -
Public management

Cameroon forbids handwritten customs documents in car registration procedures

Cameroon forbids handwritten customs documents in car registration procedures
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 04 November 2021 13:22

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, handwritten documents will no longer be accepted in the car registration procedure, according to a decision on November 1, 2021, notifying regional delegates of the Ministry of Transports. 

They were officially informed by Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe who ordered them to "henceforth systematically reject car registration applications containing handwritten customs documents, per Service Note No. 322/Minfi/DGD of August 31, 2020, on the clearance of cars and rolling stocks imported by land into Cameroon.” 

In the notification letter, the official urges the regional delegates to visit the customs app Portrans.cm to check the customs status of cars concerned by applications they receive. Moreover,  the rejected handwritten documents should be sent to the Ministry of Transports for proper checks on the customs status of the concerned cars. 

According to the Ministry, the decision is issued to curtail the fake customs document network some users resort to for their car registration procedures. From now on, before the issuance of the car registration card thanks to which the car can freely circulate on the national territory,  the customs clearance slip should be authenticated through "Portrans.cm". When the document is fake, further applications are blocked.

Estimates on the number of cars that bypass the official clearance channel are not yet available, neither is the revenue shortfall caused. Nevertheless, the customs administration expects that thanks to the digital platform, it can capture more revenues by identifying smuggled cars. In the 2021 finance law, the customs revenue forecast is XAF804 billion.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon forbids handwritten customs documents in car registration procedures

cameroon-forbids-handwritten-customs-documents-in-car-registration-procedures
In Cameroon, handwritten documents will no longer be accepted in the car registration procedure, according to a decision on November 1, 2021, notifying...

Cameroon launches TourCmr, a digital app to promote its 145 tourist sites

cameroon-launches-tourcmr-a-digital-app-to-promote-its-145-tourist-sites
On November 2, 2021, in Yaounde, Minister of Tourism (MINTOUL) Bello Bouba Maigari presided over the official launch of the digital app ‘TourCmr’...

Cameroon: Kiwipay, Bolloré, and customs administration partner to boost e-commerce

cameroon-kiwipay-bollore-and-customs-administration-partner-to-boost-e-commerce
On November 3, 2021, in Yaounde, French logistics group Bolloré Transport & Logistics (BTL), Cameroonian customs, and Singaporean e-commerce firm...

Cameroon raises XAF40.5 bln within a week on the BEAC public securities market

cameroon-raises-xaf40-5-bln-within-a-week-on-the-beac-public-securities-market
Between October 27 and November 3, 2021, the Cameroonian public treasury raised XAF40.5 billion on the public securities market of the Bank of Central...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n104: October 2021

Dossier Where does Cameroon stand in international trade?

Henri-Claude Oyima : “BGFIBank Cameroon is truly one of our success stories.”


Investir au Cameroun n114: Octobre 2021

Dossier La place du Cameroun dans le commerce international

Henri-Claude Oyima : «BGFIBank Cameroun est vraiment l’une de nos success-stories.»

  1. Most read 7 days
  2. shared 1 month
  3. read 1 month

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

Cameroon: BGFI Bank provides about XF7 bln guarantee for a 30MW solar power project in the north

Minim Martap Project: Cameroon and Canyon Resources launch negotiations for a mining convention

Cameroon: Google and local academic institute JFN-IT launch Africa’s first Google cloud Career Readiness Program

Cameroon: Multipurpose Community Telecenters swallowed XAF26 bln since 2013 without conclusive results

pharmaceuticals-contraband-and-counterfeits-are-killing-the-local-industry-cameroonian-drug-manufacturers-association-says

Pharmaceuticals: Contraband and counterfeits are killing the local industry, Cameroonian drug manufacturers association says

infrastructure-six-consulting-firms-shortlisted-for-studies-in-the-framework-of-a-270km-road-connecting-cameroon-and-congo

Infrastructure: Six consulting firms shortlisted for studies in the framework of a 270km road connecting Cameroon and Congo

cemac-banking-commission-cobac-imposes-sanctions-on-bacm-senior-executives-for-serious-breaches-to-money-laundering-laws

CEMAC: Banking commission COBAC imposes sanctions on BACM senior executives for serious breaches to money laundering laws

cameroon-afdb-threatens-to-pull-out-xaf188-bln-of-road-funding

Cameroon: AfDB threatens to pull out XAF188 bln of road funding

shelter-afrique-and-cameroon-partner-to-build-1-5k-affordable-housing-units

Shelter Afrique and Cameroon partner to build 1.5k affordable housing units

World Bank backs acquisition of 158,400 single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines in Cameroon

Inflation: Price index falls in Bamenda and Buea despite the Anglophone crisis

Debt market: Cameroon inaugurates Q4-2021 with two public security issuances

Cameroon : World Bank backs agricultural index insurance project with XAF270 mln

Cameroonian-born John Mokom takes over the management of Standard Chartered Côte d'Ivoire

next
prev