cameroon-forbids-handwritten-customs-documents-in-car-registration-procedures

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, handwritten documents will no longer be accepted in the car registration procedure, according to a decision on November 1, 2021, notifying regional delegates of the Ministry of Transports.

They were officially informed by Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe who ordered them to "henceforth systematically reject car registration applications containing handwritten customs documents, per Service Note No. 322/Minfi/DGD of August 31, 2020, on the clearance of cars and rolling stocks imported by land into Cameroon.”

In the notification letter, the official urges the regional delegates to visit the customs app Portrans.cm to check the customs status of cars concerned by applications they receive. Moreover, the rejected handwritten documents should be sent to the Ministry of Transports for proper checks on the customs status of the concerned cars.

According to the Ministry, the decision is issued to curtail the fake customs document network some users resort to for their car registration procedures. From now on, before the issuance of the car registration card thanks to which the car can freely circulate on the national territory, the customs clearance slip should be authenticated through "Portrans.cm". When the document is fake, further applications are blocked.

Estimates on the number of cars that bypass the official clearance channel are not yet available, neither is the revenue shortfall caused. Nevertheless, the customs administration expects that thanks to the digital platform, it can capture more revenues by identifying smuggled cars. In the 2021 finance law, the customs revenue forecast is XAF804 billion.

