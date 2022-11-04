logoBC
Yaoundé - 04 November 2022 -
Public management

Douala: Inflation on the high for locally produced food, against imported food

Douala: Inflation on the high for locally produced food, against imported food
  • Comments   -   Friday, 04 November 2022 15:14

(Business in Cameroon) - Final consumer prices continued to rise in September 2022 in Douala. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), they increased by 6.9% year-on-year, driven by a 14% surge in food prices.

"Inflationary pressures on food products, both imported or locally produced, were much higher in September 2022 than in September 2021: +12.8% on prices of imported food products, and +14.9% on those of locally produced products," INS reported. This means that the increase in the prices of locally-produced food products in September 2022 in Douala was 2% higher than that in the prices of imported food products.

The national data agency did not cite the reasons behind this scenario but it can be explained by the strong demand for local products. Especially, since the costs of sea freight have soared, affecting imports, and new exchange regulations have been introduced, complicating payments between local buyers and foreign suppliers.

BRM

back to top

Douala: Inflation on the high for locally produced food, against imported food

douala-inflation-on-the-high-for-locally-produced-food-against-imported-food
Final consumer prices continued to rise in September 2022 in Douala. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), they increased by 6.9%...

Cameroon: MAGZI calls on local investors to exploit the Bamenda industrial zone

cameroon-magzi-calls-on-local-investors-to-exploit-the-bamenda-industrial-zone
Christol Georges Manon, head of the Industrial Zones Development and Management Authority (MAGZI), issued a statement yesterday calling local investors,...

Cameroon led cotton production in the Cemac in 2021 (over 73%)

cameroon-led-cotton-production-in-the-cemac-in-2021-over-73
Cameroon was ranked the best performer for cotton production in the Cemac region last year with 350,000 tons of seed cotton. According to the Composite...

Cameroon plans to set up a fund to rebuild economically destroyed areas

cameroon-plans-to-set-up-a-fund-to-rebuild-economically-destroyed-areas
Cameroon plans to set up a special allocation account to rebuild areas identified as economically distressed (Far North, Northwest, and Southwest). During...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n110: April 2022

Covid-19, war in Europe: Some Cameroonian firms will suffer

Albert Zeufack: “Today, the most important market is in Asia”


Investir au Cameroun n120: Avril 2022

Covid-19, guerre en Europe : des entreprises camerounaises vont souffrir

Albert Zeufack: « Le marché le plus important aujourd’hui, c’est l’Asie »