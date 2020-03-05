logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 March 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon sets minimum amount for tenders to be awarded via its eTendering platform Coleps

(Business in Cameroon) - In Cameroon, the government is setting the minimum amount and the type of tenders that could be awarded via the online platform “Cameroon Online E-procurement System” (Coleps) during the 2020 fiscal year.

According to a decree recently published by the Minister of Public Procurements Ibrahim Talba Malla (photo), for road infrastructures, tenders that can be awarded online should be no less than XAF500 million. Other types of infrastructures should be no less than XAF250 million.

For public buildings and utilities, the amount should be no less than XAF100 million while the minimum amount should be XAF50 million for tenders involving general supply and consulting services.

The development of the Coleps was funded by South Korea to the tune of XAF3 billion.

The end goal of this platform is to dematerialize public tenders in Cameroon and reduce corruption. Indeed, most of the times, corruption is favored by the contact between bidders and public servants. In a report presented in 2018, the National Anti-corruption Commission (CONAC) ranked the Ministry of Public Procurements as the most corrupt administration in the country.

According to a source at the Ministry of Public Procurements, the corruption-fighting goal can only be reached if a significant volume of public tenders is done via the platform. This is not yet the case, the source adds.

Sylvain Andzongo

