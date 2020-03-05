port-of-kribi-on-a-prospection-mission-in-the-central-african-republic

(Business in Cameroon) - A delegation from the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) was recently in Bangui, the Central African Republic to meet with the Central African Shippers Council CCAC.

According to the PAK’s executives, for two days, the two parties discussed several issues of common interest. They decided on the creation of a joint team for the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed on 26 February 2019 by the two structures. They also agreed on the exchange of information and the implementation of promotional campaigns as well as ways to develop the 15 ha space the PAK allocated to the Central African Republic. The last subject of the discussions was monitoring and evaluation.

In the Memorandum of understanding signed on 26 February 2019, the PAK promised to grant 30% discount on goods, 25% on stevedoring and 75% on parking penalties to clients from the Central African Republic.

Let’s note that in 2019, the volume of goods to and from the Central African republic increased by 991 TEUs (a container measurement that includes both 20-foot and 40-foot containers). In 2018, that volume increased by only 386 TEUs. In addition, in 2019, overall trade increased by about 70% year over year.

All of these trades were carried out by well-known Central African clients such as Timberland Industries, Vicwood CAR, Tahnry CAR, Socimco, Sinfocam, and Central African Timber.

