logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 March 2020 -
Public management

Port of Kribi on a prospection mission in the Central African Republic

Port of Kribi on a prospection mission in the Central African Republic
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 05 March 2020 15:42

(Business in Cameroon) - A delegation from the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) was recently in Bangui, the Central African Republic to meet with the Central African Shippers Council CCAC.

According to the PAK’s executives, for two days, the two parties discussed several issues of common interest. They decided on the creation of a joint team for the implementation of the memorandum of understanding signed on 26 February 2019 by the two structures. They also agreed on the exchange of information and the implementation of promotional campaigns as well as ways to develop the 15 ha space the PAK allocated to the Central African Republic. The last subject of the discussions was monitoring and evaluation.

In the Memorandum of understanding signed on 26 February 2019, the PAK promised to grant 30% discount on goods, 25% on stevedoring and 75% on parking penalties to clients from the Central African Republic.

Let’s note that in 2019, the volume of goods to and from the Central African republic increased by 991 TEUs (a container measurement that includes both 20-foot and 40-foot containers). In 2018, that volume increased by only 386 TEUs. In addition, in 2019, overall trade increased by about 70% year over year.

All of these trades were carried out by well-known Central African clients such as Timberland Industries, Vicwood CAR, Tahnry CAR, Socimco, Sinfocam, and Central African Timber.

S.A.

back to top

Coronavirus : World Bank Group sets $12 bln package to help combat the pandemic

coronavirus-world-bank-group-sets-12-bln-package-to-help-combat-the-pandemic
On March 3, 2020, the World Bank Group announced that it is providing $12 billion (over XAF7,000 billion) to assist member countries (Cameroon...

Port of Kribi on a prospection mission in the Central African Republic

port-of-kribi-on-a-prospection-mission-in-the-central-african-republic
A delegation from the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) was recently in Bangui, the Central African Republic to meet with the Central African Shippers...

Kribi deep seaport : PAK selects a consortium of 3 firms to monitor the 2nd construction phase

kribi-deep-seaport-pak-selects-a-consortium-of-3-firms-to-monitor-the-2nd-construction-phase
To monitor the 2nd phase of the construction of the Kribi deep seaport, the Autonomous Port of Kribi (PAK) hired a consortium of three technical...

Olembé stadium : Magil to import turf from the USA

olembe-stadium-magil-to-import-turf-from-the-usa
Some days ago, there was information claiming that Canadian company Magil had abandoned the construction of the Olembé stadium. According to the...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n84: February 2020

Money transfer business Cameroon is on the front line

Interview: «Shifting from bureaucratic management to efficient public management»


Investir au Cameroun n94: Février 2020

Sociétés de transfert d’argent Le Cameroun au cœur de la bataille

Entretien : « Passer d’une administration bureaucratique à une gestion publique performante »