Yaoundé - 05 April 2023 -
Public management

Renovation of the Limani Bridge augurs well for trade between Cameroon and Nigeria

  • Comments   -   Wednesday, 05 April 2023 11:55

(Business in Cameroon) - Rehabilitation works on the bridge over the Mayo Limani, which collapsed in 2015, are fully completed, the Minister of Public Works (Mintp), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, announced this week during a site visit. The 124m infrastructure should be delivered in the next few days, he said.

Works were carried out by Coma Sarl for CFA1.4 billion. They also included the construction of a main base cyclopean concrete slab, the drainage of access roads and protection of embankments, as well as earthworks and the development of access roads to the bridge.

The bridge links Limani, in the Far North region, to the Amchid-Bankim corridor with Nigeria. As a reminder, this road, which represents an important gateway for trade between the two countries, had been closed for 5 years to stop the entry of members of Boko Haram into the territory. It was finally reopened in 2019 following a certain lull.

