cameroon-to-receive-xaf135-56-bln-under-imf-s-rcf-to-mitigate-covid-19-shocks

(Business in Cameroon) - The IMF executive board approved the disbursement of $226 million ( XAF135.56 billion) under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to support Cameroon’s “urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the terms of trade shocks from the sharp fall in oil prices.” This was revealed in a press release published on May 4, 2020, on the institution’s website.

“Cameroon is facing serious challenges from the twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks. Weak global demand, depressed commodity prices, and domestic containment measures weigh on the outlook and are causing significant adverse economic and social effects. The shocks have given rise to substantial fiscal pressures and an urgent balance of payments need,” said Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair of the IMF, after the discussions.

According to the IMF, Cameroonian authorities are taking measures to contain the spread of the disease, increase health and social protection spending, and provide support to affected businesses and households. However, due to a significant deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and a weakening fiscal position, driven by declining revenues associated with additional direct health and social spending, urgent external and fiscal financing needs have emerged.

In that regard, it indicates, the IMF’s support under the RCF will help Cameroon meet immediate external needs and preserve fiscal space for essential health expenditures related to COVID-19 and “catalyze additional donor support.”

An IMF instrument with a zero interest rate, the RCF allows low-income countries facing an immediate balance of payments problem to obtain a loan repayable over 10 years.

Sylvain Andzongo