logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 May 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon to receive XAF135.56 bln under IMF’s RCF to mitigate Covid-19 shocks

Cameroon to receive XAF135.56 bln under IMF’s RCF to mitigate Covid-19 shocks
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 05 May 2020 08:34

(Business in Cameroon) - The IMF executive board approved the disbursement of $226 million ( XAF135.56 billion) under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to support Cameroon’s “urgent balance of payment needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and the terms of trade shocks from the sharp fall in oil prices.” This was revealed in a press release published on May 4, 2020, on the institution’s website.

“Cameroon is facing serious challenges from the twin Covid-19 pandemic and terms of trade shocks. Weak global demand, depressed commodity prices, and domestic containment measures weigh on the outlook and are causing significant adverse economic and social effects. The shocks have given rise to substantial fiscal pressures and an urgent balance of payments need,”  said Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Deputy Managing Director and Acting Chair of the IMF, after the discussions.

According to the IMF, Cameroonian authorities are taking measures to contain the spread of the disease, increase health and social protection spending, and provide support to affected businesses and households. However, due to a significant deterioration in the macroeconomic outlook and a weakening fiscal position, driven by declining revenues associated with additional direct health and social spending, urgent external and fiscal financing needs have emerged.

In that regard, it indicates, the IMF’s support under the RCF will help Cameroon meet immediate external needs and preserve fiscal space for essential health expenditures related to COVID-19 and “catalyze additional donor support.

An IMF instrument with a zero interest rate, the RCF allows low-income countries facing an immediate balance of payments problem to obtain a loan repayable over 10 years.

Sylvain Andzongo

back to top

Cameroon to receive XAF135.56 bln under IMF’s RCF to mitigate Covid-19 shocks

cameroon-to-receive-xaf135-56-bln-under-imf-s-rcf-to-mitigate-covid-19-shocks
The IMF executive board approved the disbursement of $226 million ( XAF135.56 billion) under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to support Cameroon’s...

Cameroon has 900 tourist sites, tourism operators reveal

cameroon-has-900-tourist-sites-tourism-operators-reveal
Cameroon has a potential of 900 recommendable and visitable tourist sites. The estimate was presented by operators of the tourism sector during a meeting...

Cameroon: Alexis Megudjou becomes MD of new local bank CCA-Bank

cameroon-alexis-megudjou-becomes-md-of-new-local-bank-cca-bank
On April 28, 2020, Alexis Megudjou, previously Deputy Managing Director of CCA Bank, was appointed Managing Director of the said banking institution...

Cameroonian haulers once again allowed entry into the Central African Republic

cameroonian-haulers-once-again-allowed-entry-into-the-central-african-republic
On May 1, 2020, Milan Trojanovic, Director of Mission Support, UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n86: April 2020

Cameroon mobilizes all its resources against the virus

Measures planned to cushion the economic shock


Investir au Cameroun n96 Avril 2020

Toutes les forces du Cameroun mobilisées contre le virus

Les mesures prévues pour amortir le choc économique