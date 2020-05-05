logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 May 2020 -
Public management

Covid-19: “SMEs remain the least favoured because no special measure was taken” to help them cope (Protais Ayangma)
  • Comments   -   Tuesday, 05 May 2020 10:13

(Business in Cameroon) - SMEs remain the least favoured because no special measure was taken for them.” This was said by Protais Ayangma (photo), the president of Ecam, minutes after the release of the measures issued on April 30, 2020, by the government to relaunch the economy affected by the coronavirus prevention measures. Ecam is the Cameroonian employers' association whose actions are focused on the promotion and protection of SMEs.

 Although he is "delighted the government has finally thought of supporting businesses deal with the impacts of the Coronavirus,” Protais Ayangma expressed "a slightly mixed feeling.”

Nineteen measures have been enacted. They may seem numerous in quantitative terms but, on the qualitative level, I am not satisfied,” he said.  

"While we can be pleased about some interesting support measures for some sectors, such as transport and hotels, the fact remains that for the most part, the real problem has not been addressed, including the problem of corporate cash flow," he notes.

According to this economic operator well known in the insurance sector, "the only measure that could have been interesting for companies is the reimbursement of VAT credits.”

However, the modest amount the government proposes to release for that purpose (XAF25 billion, editor's note) is largely insufficient,” he concluded.

BRM

