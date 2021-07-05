Cameroonian journalist Idriss Linge becomes chief editor for Africa-focused economic media Ecofin Agency

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 2, 2021, Geneva-based African economic media Ecofin Agency announced the appointment of Cameroonian financial journalist Idriss Linge as chief editor. In an interview published the same day, the newly promoted chief editor revealed his projects and ambitions for the media.

Idriss Linge explains that he intends to build an African team focused on the African economy and finance while reconciling Panafrican, international and local information. Also, his ambition is to build a media with a well-documented analysis of African finances and economies.

To fulfill those aims, the new chief editor affectionately called “Papa Finance” (Finance dad) for his high mastery of economic and financial issues will have to address several issues namely poor access to information, the lack of acknowledgment faced by African journalists compared to their Western peers and competition from social media posts.

“There are known challenges but also unknown situations we will have to face. (…) I am ready to assume the tasks which are to coordinate, lead and orient but also listen, learn and agree to redefine my objectives when the need arises,” he said.

Idriss Linge was, till his appointment as chief editor, editor of the finance section. As a finance journalist, he won several awards both in Africa and on other continents. Those awards include the Bloomberg Media Initiative (Lagos) and the Citi Journalism Award for Excellence (New York). He is also the Francophone Africa coordinator for the UN FACTI Panel and offers his expertise to several NGOs like the Tax Justice Network that advocates for greater tax and social justice.

He has also been the web coordinator for the country-focused sites managed by Ecofin Agency in Central Africa (bilingual news website Business in Cameroon and French website Le Nouveau Gabon notably).

Vanessa Ngono Atangana