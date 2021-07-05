logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 July 2021 -
Public management

Cameroonian journalist Idriss Linge becomes chief editor for Africa-focused economic media Ecofin Agency

Cameroonian journalist Idriss Linge becomes chief editor for Africa-focused economic media Ecofin Agency
  • Comments   -   Monday, 05 July 2021 12:23

(Business in Cameroon) - On July 2, 2021, Geneva-based African economic media Ecofin Agency announced the appointment of Cameroonian financial journalist Idriss Linge as chief editor. In an interview published the same day, the newly promoted chief editor revealed his projects and ambitions for the media.

Idriss Linge explains that he intends to build an African team focused on the African economy and finance while reconciling Panafrican, international and local information. Also, his ambition is to build a media with a well-documented analysis of African finances and economies.

To fulfill those aims, the new chief editor affectionately called “Papa Finance” (Finance dad) for his high mastery of economic and financial issues will have to address several issues namely poor access to information, the lack of acknowledgment faced by African journalists compared to their Western peers and competition from social media posts.

“There are known challenges but also unknown situations we will have to face. (…) I am ready to assume the tasks which are to coordinate, lead and orient but also listen, learn and agree to redefine my objectives when the need arises,”  he said.

Idriss Linge was, till his appointment as chief editor, editor of the finance section. As a finance journalist, he won several awards both in Africa and on other continents. Those awards include the Bloomberg Media Initiative (Lagos) and the Citi Journalism Award for Excellence (New York). He is also the Francophone Africa coordinator for the UN FACTI Panel and offers his expertise to several NGOs like the Tax Justice Network that advocates for greater tax and social justice.

He has also been the web coordinator for the country-focused sites managed by Ecofin Agency in Central Africa (bilingual news website Business in Cameroon and French website Le Nouveau Gabon notably).

Vanessa Ngono Atangana

back to top

Standard Chartered Bank Cameroon closes retail segment to focus on wholesale banking

standard-chartered-bank-cameroon-closes-retail-segment-to-focus-on-wholesale-banking
Standard Chartered Bank Cameroon recently announced that it is closing its retail segment in Cameroon. The operation started on June 30, 2021, with the...

CEMAC: BEAC downgrades 2021 growth forecasts to 1.3%

cemac-beac-downgrades-2021-growth-forecasts-to-1-3
This year, the CEMAC region will record a 1.3% growth after the 1.7 recession in 2020. The forecast was issued by the Bank of Central African States...

Egyptian investors eye business opportunities in Cameroon

egyptian-investors-eye-business-opportunities-in-cameroon
From July 5 to 6, 2021, the Africa Development Club, sponsored by Moroccan banking group Attijariwafa, is organizing a multi-sectoral forum in Douala....

Egyptian investors eye business opportunities in Cameroon

egyptian-investors-eye-business-opportunities-in-cameroon
From July 5 to 6, 2021, the Africa Development Club, sponsored by Moroccan banking group Attijariwafa, is organizing a multi-sectoral forum in Douala....

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n100: May 2021

These Cameroonian startups raise billions

Agro-industry and land rights


Investir au Cameroun n110: Mai 2021

Ces start-ups camerounaises qui lèvent des milliards

Agro-industrie et droits fonciers