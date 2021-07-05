logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 July 2021 -
Egyptian investors eye business opportunities in Cameroon

(Business in Cameroon) - From July 5 to 6, 2021, the Africa Development Club, sponsored by Moroccan banking group Attijariwafa, is organizing a multi-sectoral forum in Douala. During this forum, several local economic operators will meet with Egyptian investors led by Abdelaziz El Shérif, the Egyptian Minister Plenipotentiary at Egyptian commercial services.

Organized around the theme “zone de libre-échange continentale africaine: opportunités pour le Cameroun,” (ZLECAF: Opportunities for Cameroon), this forum will be punctuated by conferences and debates, B2B meetings, and company visits.  Thanks to this multisectoral forum, Cameroonian economic operators will have the opportunity to develop partnerships with about forty Egyptian investors looking for investment opportunities in Cameroon, the Africa Development Club explains.

According to SCB Cameroon, the local subsidiary of the Attijariwafa group, the Africa Development Club is a platform federating economic communities in the African continent by connecting economic operators, providing critical information as well as organizing economic events, and conferences to discuss concrete company issues. The club also provides personalized support to African and international investors in their prospection and project implementation bids in the countries where the Attijariwafa group operates.

BRM

