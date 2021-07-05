CEMAC: BEAC downgrades 2021 growth forecasts to 1.3%

(Business in Cameroon) - This year, the CEMAC region will record a 1.3% growth after the 1.7 recession in 2020. The forecast was issued by the Bank of Central African States (BEAC)’s Monetary Policy Committee, which held a videoconference on June 28, 2021.

This growth is down by 0.5% compared with the 1.9% growth forecasted by the BEAC in April 2021. The April 2021 projection was down by about 1% compared with the 2.8% growth forecast issued by the committee in December 2020. This rising prudence in the growth forecasts is motivated by the uncertainties caused by the persisting coronavirus crisis and delayed coronavirus vaccination rollout, the central bank explains.

Indeed, in the CEMAC region, residents are not so intent on getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. In Cameroon for instance, three months after the launch of the vaccination campaign, residents are still showing little interest despite the numerous sensitization campaigns organized by public authorities. As of June 16, 2021, out of the 70,300 residents that received the first dose, only 16,200 returned for the second jab.

To reverse the trend, the government adopted a door-to-door approach. In the framework of that approach, mobile teams will vaccinate the population from July 7 to 11, 2021. “We are currently implementing many strategies to increase our vaccination capabilities but up to now, only 68,000 residents are vaccinated. This represents close to 13% of our target,” explained Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie during a meeting on June 9, 2021.

