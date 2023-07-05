Poultry: Improved supply chain drove production up 18% YoY in 2021 (INS)

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s broiler chicken production rose 18% in 2021, reaching 52 kilotons from 44 kilotons in 2020.

According to the “2021 Report on the Livestock, Fisheries, and Animal Industries Subsector," recently published by the National Institute of Statistics, this positive momentum was due to an improvement in the broiler chicks and hatching eggs’ supply chain.

Compared with "2020, [in 2021] there was an increase in the volume of broiler hatching eggs and broiler chicks imported via the (…) international airports of Douala (38%) and Yaoundé-Nsimalen (5%)," the report states.

With that performance, the poultry sector was the second-largest meat provided in the country during the period under review. It accounted for 19% of the meat produced in Cameroon, far behind the beef sector (46%, or 125 kilotons of meat).

BRM