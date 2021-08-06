logoBC
Cameroon: CNPS’s debtors invited to regularize their situation or risk being denied passports

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroonian nationals owing the National Social Insurance Fund (CNPS) are invited to regularize their situation to avoid getting their passport withdrawn or simply being denied this identification document.

In a release dated August 3, 2021, Noël Alain Olivier Mekulu Mvondo Akame (photo), director-general of the CNPS, invited all the employers and concerned parties to urgently get in touch with his institution to settle their dues or negotiate payment modalities. That way, they will avoid the inconvenience they could face once the new passport issuance conditions are fully enforced.

Indeed, article 7 of the June 17, 2021, presidential decree laying passport issuance conditions stipulates that  passports "shall be denied to whoever owes the Treasury, where they are under the requisition of the ministers in charge of finance, labor, and social security."

The hunt for insolvent parties

The CNPS is issuing this notice because it is taking measures to enforce this article of the presidential decree. In an internal note issued on July 27, 2021, Noël Alain Olivier Mekulu Mvondo Akame ordered his staff to send a detailed list of employees, clients, and contractors owing the CNPS to the Ministry of Labor.

The Ministry of Labor will then start the required requisitions, leading the General Delegation for National Security (GDNS) to take a decree withdrawing the passport of the parties indexed or simply denying them those passports.

By embarking on this route, the general director of the CNPS intends to step up efforts to recover the huge volume of social contributions that are usually deduced at source but not paid to the CNPS.  According to the social security institution, only 7000 of the 30,000 companies active in the CNPS database are up to date with their social contributions.

Currently, “we have close to 16,000  social insurees that we can not cover because their employers are highly indebted towards the CNPS. The situation is so concerning because only a fourth of the companies in our database is up to date with their contributions,” the CNPS wrote.

In 2016, the institution launched a program to forcefully recover the social security contributions owed by its beneficiary companies. This program seems to have had no impact on the volume of unpaid social contributions.

Indeed, in 2016 when it was launched, those unpaid contributions were estimated at XAF60 billion-plus. About four years later, in late August 2020, they jumped to XAF201 billion, according to the CNPS estimates.

Dominique Mbassi

