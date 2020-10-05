logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 October 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon: Civil Aviation regulator CCAA establishes an online avenue for complaint submissions and resolutions

Cameroon: Civil Aviation regulator CCAA establishes an online avenue for complaint submissions and resolutions
  • Comments   -   Monday, 05 October 2020 11:38

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) informs that its in-house staff and users in the air transport sector can now submit complaints related to the CCAA’s activities online.  

This mechanism has been set up to dematerialize the collection and processing of complaints. In case any problem occurs, air transport users can submit their complaints via the following address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. while other institutions, agents, or service providers can submit them via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.,”  the public institution indicates.

It adds that this online complaint mechanism does not invalidate the complaints submitted via the switchboard or post. Depending on the type of complaint, it should be resolved and the answer sent to the plaintiff within 45 days except for disputes whose resolution requires confidential or legal proceedings as well as job-related complaints.

The CCAA regulates about twenty (20) airlines operating in Cameroon.

S.A.

back to top

Cameroon: Civil Aviation regulator CCAA establishes an online avenue for complaint submissions and resolutions

cameroon-civil-aviation-regulator-ccaa-establishes-an-online-avenue-for-complaint-submissions-and-resolutions
Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) informs that its in-house staff and users in the air transport sector can now submit complaints related to the...

Cameroon: Over XAF12 bln of non-tax revenues were diverted in H1-2020 (MINFI)

cameroon-over-xaf12-bln-of-non-tax-revenues-were-diverted-in-h1-2020-minfi
The Ministry of Finance (Minfi) recently published a report on the special conferences on non-tax revenue budgeting held in Yaoundé in September...

Cameroon collected XAF3.77 bln of tollbooth revenues in H1-2020

cameroon-collected-xaf3-77-bln-of-tollbooth-revenues-in-h1-2020
Cameroon generated XAF3.77 billion from tollbooth fees in H1-2020. According to the Ministry of Finance (Minfi), this represents an implementation rate of...

Cameroon: Cicam purchased only 1% of fiber cotton produced during the 2019-2020 campaign

cameroon-cicam-purchased-only-1-of-fiber-cotton-produced-during-the-2019-2020-campaign
Sodecoton produced a record 328,453 tons of cottonseed during the 2019-2020 cotton campaign, which was technically completed in May 2020. With that...

Mags frontpage


Business in Cameroon n91: September 2020

Covid-19 Insights from entrepreneurs

Land squabbles between citizens and the government


Investir au Cameroun n101 Septembre 2020

Covid-19 Des entrepreneurs s’expriment

Les populations défendent leur patrimoine foncier