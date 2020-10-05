Cameroon: Civil Aviation regulator CCAA establishes an online avenue for complaint submissions and resolutions

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon Civil Aviation Authority (CCAA) informs that its in-house staff and users in the air transport sector can now submit complaints related to the CCAA’s activities online.

“This mechanism has been set up to dematerialize the collection and processing of complaints. In case any problem occurs, air transport users can submit their complaints via the following address: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. while other institutions, agents, or service providers can submit them via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.,” the public institution indicates.

It adds that this online complaint mechanism does not invalidate the complaints submitted via the switchboard or post. Depending on the type of complaint, it should be resolved and the answer sent to the plaintiff within 45 days except for disputes whose resolution requires confidential or legal proceedings as well as job-related complaints.

The CCAA regulates about twenty (20) airlines operating in Cameroon.

S.A.