Yaoundé - 05 October 2023 -
Public management

Cameroon: Sodepa launches promotional beef sales, backs govt's anti-inflation measures

  • Comments   -   Thursday, 05 October 2023 10:03

(Business in Cameroon) - Cameroon’s Livestock Development Corporation (Sodepa) is supporting the government’s actions to curb inflation. In a statement last week, Denis Koulagna, MD of the public company, announced the launch of regular and promotional sales of beef in Yaoundé and Douala.

The initiative matches similar measures currently being implemented by the state to provide relief to the population, especially given that inflation in the country is driven by soaring food prices. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), inflation peaked at 8% in August 2023, more than twice the tolerated threshold in the CEMAC zone (3%).

To curb this price surge in the markets, the trade minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana has established a "special system" for selling essential consumer products at promotional prices. He indicated that this action will continue, intensify, and expand to a wide range of essential products across the entire national territory, including all regions and departments, for several more weeks.

 

