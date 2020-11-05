logoBC
Yaoundé - 05 November 2020 -
Public management

Cameroon plans an incentive tax framework for innovative ICT startups

Cameroon plans an incentive tax framework for innovative ICT startups
  • Comments   -   Thursday, 05 November 2020 12:07

(Business in Cameroon) - Within the framework of the 2021 draft finance Law, the Cameroonian government is preparing a fiscal incentive framework for innovative ICT start-ups supported by approved management centers.

During their incubation phase (which cannot exceed 5 years) the start-ups will benefit from an exemption from all taxes, duties, fees, and royalties, except for social security contributions. At the end of the incubation phase and in case the start-up is sold, a reduced rate of 10% will be applied to the profits.

In case the benefiting start-up enters the exploitation phase, it will be exempted from business tax (for five years), registration fees on the establishment, extension, or capital increase deeds as well as taxes on employer charges and salaries, except for social contributions.

The draft text also provides for the reduction of corporate tax to 15%, a 50% reduction of the minimum corporate tax as well as a provision of an income tax credit amounting to 30% of the amount spent by the benefiting company on research and innovation (the benefiting amount should not exceed XAF100 million). Also, the tax applied on income from movable capitals will be reduced to 5% for the dividends paid to the innovative tech companies’ shareholders and interest paid to investors.

After the fifth year of operation, an ordinary tax regime will be applied.

Sylvain Andzongo

