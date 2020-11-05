Cameroon: Government and decentralized authorities still have XAF976 bln in Commercial banks despite the single treasury account reform (MINFI)

(Business in Cameroon) - In late August 2020, Cameroon's central government and the decentralized local authorities still had XAF976 billion in commercial banks, according to figures published by the Ministry of Finance. This high volume points to the reluctance of many public actors to embrace the reform instituting the Single Treasury Account, created to centralize all the public resources for efficient management.

While the financial envelope held by the central government and the decentralized local authorities in commercial banks decreased sharply between 2017 and 2018, it resumed its steady rise in 2018. Indeed, in 2017 it peaked at XAF1129 billion but dropped to XAF935.4 billion. It then rose again to reach 958.8 billion as of December 31, 2019.

According to the Ministry of Finance, this reluctance of state entities and their territorial divisions to integrate the Single Treasury Account is due to the fear of losing control over their resources. The most rebellious ones include state-owned firms, public institutions, and decentralized territorial authorities. For the local authorities, they fear the delays already observed during the transfer of additional municipal taxes by the public treasury would extend to other communal resources once they start lodging their resources in that single account.

Meanwhile, to avoid undermining the banking system, which is expected to lose a significant volume of deposits following the adoption of the single account, the Cameroonian government has announced a schedule for the gradual repatriation of public entities’ assets, held by commercial banks, to the single Treasury account.

Brice R. Mbodiam